Simulation system for PV testing

28 April 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

With the focus of the world on alternative green energy, embracing a green future with Itech power test technologies will empower a user to test a full PV (photovoltaic) system with confidence. Itech has a full suite of test solutions for testing green energy systems.

The IT6000C bidirectional DC power supply forms the core of this system. The IT6000C series combines two devices in one: a power supply (source) and an electronic load (sink) with energy recovery. Along with the SAS1000 solar array simulation software, the IT6000C series will simulate a solar array for the testing of inverters up to a maximum output power up to 1,152 MW.

With the addition of the BSS2000 battery simulation software, simulating batteries covering a power range up to 1152 kW, users are provided with a wide-range simulation solution covering low-power battery modules up to high-power battery system simulation.

The BSS2000 Multi-channel version of the battery simulating software is specifically designed for the above test scenarios. On the one hand, it will solve the problem of the increasing cost of buying and storing different types of batteries. On the other hand, the battery simulator can be quickly set to different states of charge without a real charge and discharge process, greatly improving test efficiency.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 82 570 0382, sales@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





