Simulation system for PV testing

With the focus of the world on alternative green energy, embracing a green future with Itech power test technologies will empower a user to test a full PV (photovoltaic) system with confidence. Itech has a full suite of test solutions for testing green energy systems.
The IT6000C bidirectional DC power supply forms the core of this system. The IT6000C series combines two devices in one: a power supply (source) and an electronic load (sink) with energy recovery. Along with the SAS1000 solar array simulation software, the IT6000C series will simulate a solar array for the testing of inverters up to a maximum output power up to 1,152 MW.
With the addition of the BSS2000 battery simulation software, simulating batteries covering a power range up to 1152 kW, users are provided with a wide-range simulation solution covering low-power battery modules up to high-power battery system simulation.
The BSS2000 Multi-channel version of the battery simulating software is specifically designed for the above test scenarios. On the one hand, it will solve the problem of the increasing cost of buying and storing different types of batteries. On the other hand, the battery simulator can be quickly set to different states of charge without a real charge and discharge process, greatly improving test efficiency.
Medical AC-DC power supplies 28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics
Cosel announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the PJMA series. The 600 W PJMA600F and the 1000 W rated PJMA1000F have a universal input range of 85 to 264 V a.c. and ...
Read more...Reliable grounding methods for high-voltage power supplies 26 May 2021, Vepac Electronics
Proper ground connections between a power supply, AC mains input and the application’s load are essential for stable, reliable operation, but for HV (high voltage) supplies this is even more crucial. ...
Read more...PFC controller IC with boost diode 26 May 2021, MB Silicon Systems
Power Integrations’ HiperPFS-4 power factor correction (PFC) controller IC is now available with an integrated Qspeed low reverse recovery charge (Qrr) boost diode. This combination delivers greater than ...
Read more...Programmable power supplies in new voltage ratings 26 May 2021, Accutronics
New 50 V, 200 V, 400 V and 500 V models have been added to the 5 kW, 10 kW and 15 kW power platforms of the TDK-Lambda Genesys programmable DC power supply series, which target the automotive (component ...
Read more...Synchronous DC-DC inverting converters 26 May 2021, CST Electronics
The MAX17577 and MAX17578 from Maxim Integrated Products are claimed to be the industry’s smallest, highest-efficiency synchronous inverting DC-DC step-down converters. As Maxim’s first 60 V inverting ...
Read more...Isolated gate driver safely controls SiC MOSFETs 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
Joining STMicroelectronics’ STGAP family of isolated gate drivers, the STGAP2SiCS is optimised for safe control of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and operates from a high-voltage rail up to 1200 V.
Capable ...
Read more...Ballast evaluation board for UV-C disinfection lamps 28 April 2021, Altron Arrow
The EVAL_ICB2FL03G is a ballast design evaluation board for 54 W UV-C disinfection lamps with voltage-mode preheating. Supplied by Infineon Technologies, it features the smart ballast controller ICB2FL03G ...
Read more...Power products for medical applications 28 April 2021, Conical Technologies
Traco Power offers a broad range of trusted medical supplies to power medical equipment where it matters, covering non-applied as well as applied system devices.
For non-applied parts sections of medical ...
