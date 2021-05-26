SP6T RF switches in common anode/cathode formats

RFuW Engineering, a specialist in high-power SMT RF limiters and switches, announced the release of the MSW6T-6040-600 high-power SP6T (single pole, six throw) common cathode and MSW6T-6040-601 high-power SP6T common anode switches. Their performance best suits multi-band transceivers operating in the VHF and UHF bands (30 MHz to 512 MHz). They can safely handle Peak Power up to +58 dBm and CW Power of up to +56 dBm.
This series of SP6T RF switches offers the RF designer a solution to overcome the age-old problems associated with bulky, discrete MELF PIN didoes: large parasitic capacitance, excessive real estate and inherent thermal conductivity penalties imposed by the topology. “MELF packaging was the state-of-the-art in the 1970s, but there have been significant advances in ceramic technologies in the past 50 years which significantly improve the thermal characteristics which this family of SP6T switches offers the RF designer,” stated Tim Emery, vice president of business development at RFuW Engineering.
These devices are available in both common anode (MSW6T-6040-600) and common cathode (MSW6T-6040-601) configurations to simplify the migration of existing SP6T driver circuits to these new compact SP6T solutions. They support switching times of 1 µs (typical) and are offered in a RoHS compatible, 8 x 8 x 2,5 mm SMT package. High-power evaluation boards are available.
