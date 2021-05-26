Kit brings IoT sensor data securely into Microsoft Azure

28 April 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

New from Avnet Silica is the HoriZone RA development kit, which is designed to enable proofs-of-concept for edge-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) applications requiring secure communications. Powered by Renesas Advanced (RA) microcontrollers for secure IoT endpoints and edge devices, the easy-to-use kit delivers advanced security features for resource-constrained embedded systems connected to Avnet´s IoTConnect Cloud platform based on Microsoft Azure cloud.

The turnkey multi-sensor solution is highly scalable, providing a seamless path from proof-of-concept to project through to deployment, including all the required building blocks. The kit includes sensors for humidity, temperature, ambient light, air quality and air pressure, plus microphone, digital accelerometer, digital gyroscope and inductive proximity sensor for positioning information.

The board integrates several components from Renesas, including the RA RA6M3 microcontroller, which is suitable for IoT applications that require TFT, Ethernet, security, large embedded RAM and USB High Speed. Also included are the ISL88014 voltage supervisor and ISL80102 synchronous boost converter for power management. Out of the box, engineers can quickly start developing IoT endpoint and edge devices for a broad range of applications, including industrial and building automation, metering, healthcare and home appliances.

Avnet Silica






