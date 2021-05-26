Kit brings IoT sensor data securely into Microsoft Azure

New from Avnet Silica is the HoriZone RA development kit, which is designed to enable proofs-of-concept for edge-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) applications requiring secure communications. Powered by Renesas Advanced (RA) microcontrollers for secure IoT endpoints and edge devices, the easy-to-use kit delivers advanced security features for resource-constrained embedded systems connected to Avnet´s IoTConnect Cloud platform based on Microsoft Azure cloud.
The turnkey multi-sensor solution is highly scalable, providing a seamless path from proof-of-concept to project through to deployment, including all the required building blocks. The kit includes sensors for humidity, temperature, ambient light, air quality and air pressure, plus microphone, digital accelerometer, digital gyroscope and inductive proximity sensor for positioning information.
The board integrates several components from Renesas, including the RA RA6M3 microcontroller, which is suitable for IoT applications that require TFT, Ethernet, security, large embedded RAM and USB High Speed. Also included are the ISL88014 voltage supervisor and ISL80102 synchronous boost converter for power management. Out of the box, engineers can quickly start developing IoT endpoint and edge devices for a broad range of applications, including industrial and building automation, metering, healthcare and home appliances.
Secure LTE-M, NB-IoT module with 400 MHz support 28 April 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
...
Read more...Otto Wireless Solutions welcomes new SIMCom family 26 May 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom modules have created a reputation… no, it’s more than that… it’s a legacy, of releasing compatible modules when new product lines are launched. Nothing has changed, as we welcome the new A7600 ...
Read more...RF signal recorder for beamforming and radar 26 May 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A new addition has been made to the Talon series of recorders from Pentek, the Talon Model RTR 2628 8-channel, phase coherent, 4U 19-inch rackmount recorder with integrated RF tuners and A/D converters. ...
Read more...Free tool to optimise antenna placement on a PCB 26 May 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has created a new software tool to help designers place antennas in a wireless design. The tool displays the optimum position for embedded antennas on the PCB, depending upon the dimensions of ...
Read more...LTE Cat.1 platform for global or regional IoT connectivity 26 May 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion PLS63-W delivers a global approach to cost-optimised IoT connectivity, providing 18-band LTE Cat.1, 7-band 3G HSPA/UMTS and quad-band GSM for seamless roaming coverage across various ...
Read more...Waveguide amplifiers and their applications 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Waveguide amplifiers are amplifiers specifically designed to be housed within a waveguide assembly. This provides some intrinsic advantages and trade-offs compared with coaxial connectorised amplifier ...
Read more...Automotive dead reckoning module 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics boasts that its latest Teseo-VIC3DA module is an easy-to-use dead reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding a TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning ...
Read more...CloudLocate brings power autonomy to IoT devices 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has introduced a service that offloads the position calculation from IoT devices into the cloud. The CloudLocate service will enable accurate positioning of even the simplest IoT devices with the ...