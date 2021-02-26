Rotary sensor with SSI output

New from Bourns is the Model DMS22B non-contacting feedback rotary sensor that features Synchronous Serial Interface (SSI) output providing effective synchronisation in closed-loop control systems. This single-turn rotary sensor is based on Hall-effect technology and is supported by a factory programmable electrical angle from 10 to 360 degrees that enables more consistent and dependable operation of up to 50 million shaft revolutions.
The sensor is designed with non-contacting magnetic technology offering consistent performance and high reliability that is well suited for a range of application environments.Plus, its IP50 seal rating makes this rotary sensor highly resistant to fluid/dust ingress.
Available with a 7/8-inch flatted shaft and bushing mount configuration, the DMS22B offers designers a highly versatile position sensing solution for a broad variety of applications including patient platform positioning feedback, pneumatic control valve position feedback, draw wire position sensors, remote communications antenna positioning, actuator motor position feedback, automated manufacturing robotics and more.
