Programmable power supplies in new voltage ratings

New 50 V, 200 V, 400 V and 500 V models have been added to the 5 kW, 10 kW and 15 kW power platforms of the TDK-Lambda Genesys programmable DC power supply series, which target the automotive (component and subsystem) aerospace system and renewable energy market segments to deliver higher output current without the need to parallel multiple units.
All models are capable of constant-voltage (CV) and constant-current (CC) mode operation with automatic crossover between operating modes and also have a built-in, user-settable constant-power (CP) limit function. They also have built-in safety features (safe/auto restart and last-setting memory) and protection functions (OVP, OVL, UVP, UVL, fold CV/CC, etc.) which allow the user to easily tailor the power supply to system startup/shutdown and fault requirements.
Higher-power systems can be achieved by paralleling multiple power supplies using a patented system that provides ripple/noise and dynamic load response characteristics similar to those of a single power supply.
Three-phase AC input options include 208 V a.c. (170-265 V) or a wide-range 400/480 V a.c. (342-528 V) and the units have built-in active power factor correction (0,94 typical) with cooling fan speed control. A blank front panel option (where front panel local mode user access is not required) is also available along with an add-on air filter kit to minimise power supply dust infiltration.
Local/remote interfacing is common across the entire product platform (1 kW to 15 kW) by multiple methods. These include local front panel control, remotely via the built-in LAN (LXI 1.5), USB (2.0) or RS-232/RS-485 remote digital interfaces or by use of the built-in isolated analog (5/10 V) interface. Optional rear panel remote digital interfaces include either IEEE (GPIB), Modbus-TCP or EtherCAT.
Instrument software drivers are also available, as well as application software that includes a waveform creator (to create, store/load and trigger waveform sequence profiles) and a virtual front panel GUI (with status logger, constant power limit simulator and solar array simulator).
The Genesys programmable DC power supply platforms have safety certifications to IEC/EN/UL/cUL 61010-1, are CE marked in accordance with the Low Voltage, EMC (IEC/EN 61204-3; industrial environment) and RoHS directives and carry a five-year warranty.
