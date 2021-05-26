New connectors as well as cable-based string fuses extend the Sunclix product series for photovoltaic (PV) systems from Phoenix Contact. The device connectors are particularly suitable for cabling inverters and string combiner boxes. The fast screw connection saves users time and money during installation.
A patented unlocking system enables smaller actual dimensions as well as convenient release without the need for a special tool. Silver-plated contacts ensure connection technology with long-term stability. The new device connectors are designed for currents up to 38 A (TÜV)/50 A (UL) and voltages up to 1500 V (TÜV/UL).
Furthermore, new Sunclix connectors with crimp connection are available for cabling photovoltaic panels. These versions support (semi-) automated processing. Silver-plated contacts ensure lower contact resistance values during long-term use. The new connectors with crimp connection are designed for currents up to 40 A (TÜV)/50 A (UL) and voltages up to 1500 V (TÜV/UL).
In addition, cable-based Sunclix string fuses are available to protect PV panels from damage caused by undesirable over-voltages. Cable connections make installation easy and flexible. Pre-assembled versions as well as versions with free cable ends are available. The string fuses are available for voltages up to 1500 V at currents from 3,7 to 17 A. The tripping behaviour has been tested in accordance with TÜV certification 2PfG 2380.
International approvals in accordance with IEC 62852 and UL 6703 ensure that the connector range meets current and future requirements. All new products satisfy a high degree of protection in accordance with IP66 and IP68 (24 h/2 m).
PV connectors and string fuses 28 April 2021, Phoenix Contact
