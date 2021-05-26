Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

MEMS accelerometer for automotive

26 May 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The STMicroelectronics AIS2IH three-axis linear accelerometer brings enhanced resolution, temperature stability and mechanical robustness to non-safety automotive applications including anti-theft, telematics, infotainment, tilt/inclination measurement and vehicle navigation.

With five different operating modes, including one high-performance mode (HPM) and four low-power modes (LPM), the device supports switching between modes on the fly to optimise resolution and power consumption for the exact application requirements at any time.

The device has user-selectable full scales of ±2 G, ±4 G, ±8 G and ±16 G and is capable of measuring acceleration with output data rates configurable in the range from 1,6 Hz to 1,6 kHz, with embedded configurable digital low-pass and high-pass filters. Typical noise density is 90 µG/√Hz when operating in high-performance mode. The operating current at 3 V is 110 μA in HPM and 0,67 μA in LPM at 1,6 Hz. The embedded 32-level FIFO and the motion- and activity-detection functions contribute to keeping the system-level power consumption within a tight budget.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za,, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Dual-channel digital isolator
26 May 2021, Future Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has begun volume production of the STISO621 dual-channel digital isolator, launching a new series of high-performance ICs for industrial applications and general optocoupler replacement.  ...

Read more...
Temperature and humidity sensors for cold chains
26 May 2021, Electrocomp , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
New calibrated and ISO 17025-certified temperature, and humidity and temperature sensors have been announced by Sensirion.These sensors enable customers to achieve cost-efficient GDP (good distribution ...

Read more...
SP6T RF switches in common anode/cathode formats
26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFuW Engineering, a specialist in high-power SMT RF limiters and switches, announced the release of the MSW6T-6040-600 high-power SP6T (single pole, six throw) common cathode and MSW6T-6040-601 high-power ...

Read more...
Automotive magnetic position sensor
26 May 2021, Future Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
By offering accurate, contactless angle measurements in demanding automotive applications such as high-speed motors, the new AS5116 magnetic rotary position sensor from ams enables automotive manufacturers ...

Read more...
Training videos for op-amp troubleshooting
26 May 2021 , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Texas Instruments (TI) has produced a sizeable collection of training materials for linear amplifier troubleshooting, including videos that highlight various techniques to assist with application problem-solving, ...

Read more...
12,5 W wideband GaN HEMT
28 April 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NPT2018 GaN HEMT (gallium nitride high-electron-mobility transistor) is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed and linear operation with output ...

Read more...
Multi-Hall-array sensor for high-precision current sensing
28 April 2021, Future Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK has expanded its Micronas Hall-effect sensor portfolio with the CUR 4000 sensor. Developed for highly accurate current measurements in automotive and industrial applications, it offers non-intrusive, ...

Read more...
Compact bias tees with up to 35 GHz bandwidth
31 March 2021, RF Design , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Designers can save design time and time-to-market by using a proven bias solution from the high-frequency specialist company, Marki Microwave. Its new line of surface mount bias tees, featuring up to ...

Read more...
Bidirectional logic-level voltage translators
31 March 2021, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The 74LVC2T45 and 74LVCH2T45 from Diodes Incorporated provide logic-level voltage translation between devices that operate from different supply rails. The devices have dual power supplies and support ...

Read more...
S-band low-noise amplifier
31 March 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011138 from MACOM Technology Solutions is a high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC LNA (low-noise amplifier) designed to operate from 2,5 GHz to 3,5 GHz, and is assembled in a lead-free, 2 mm ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved