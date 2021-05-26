MEMS accelerometer for automotive

The STMicroelectronics AIS2IH three-axis linear accelerometer brings enhanced resolution, temperature stability and mechanical robustness to non-safety automotive applications including anti-theft, telematics, infotainment, tilt/inclination measurement and vehicle navigation.
With five different operating modes, including one high-performance mode (HPM) and four low-power modes (LPM), the device supports switching between modes on the fly to optimise resolution and power consumption for the exact application requirements at any time.
The device has user-selectable full scales of ±2 G, ±4 G, ±8 G and ±16 G and is capable of measuring acceleration with output data rates configurable in the range from 1,6 Hz to 1,6 kHz, with embedded configurable digital low-pass and high-pass filters. Typical noise density is 90 µG/√Hz when operating in high-performance mode. The operating current at 3 V is 110 μA in HPM and 0,67 μA in LPM at 1,6 Hz. The embedded 32-level FIFO and the motion- and activity-detection functions contribute to keeping the system-level power consumption within a tight budget.
Dual-channel digital isolator 26 May 2021, Future Electronics
STMicroelectronics has begun volume production of the STISO621 dual-channel digital isolator, launching a new series of high-performance ICs for industrial applications and general optocoupler replacement.
...
Temperature and humidity sensors for cold chains 26 May 2021, Electrocomp
New calibrated and ISO 17025-certified temperature, and humidity and temperature sensors have been announced by Sensirion.These sensors enable customers to achieve cost-efficient GDP (good distribution
SP6T RF switches in common anode/cathode formats 26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions
RFuW Engineering, a specialist in high-power SMT RF limiters and switches, announced the release of the MSW6T-6040-600 high-power SP6T (single pole, six throw) common cathode and MSW6T-6040-601 high-power
Automotive magnetic position sensor 26 May 2021, Future Electronics
By offering accurate, contactless angle measurements in demanding automotive applications such as high-speed motors, the new AS5116 magnetic rotary position sensor from ams enables automotive manufacturers
Training videos for op-amp troubleshooting 26 May 2021
Texas Instruments (TI) has produced a sizeable collection of training materials for linear amplifier troubleshooting, including videos that highlight various techniques to assist with application problem-solving,
12,5 W wideband GaN HEMT 28 April 2021, RFiber Solutions
The NPT2018 GaN HEMT (gallium nitride high-electron-mobility transistor) is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed and linear operation with output
Compact bias tees with up to 35 GHz bandwidth 31 March 2021, RF Design
Designers can save design time and time-to-market by using a proven bias solution from the high-frequency specialist company, Marki Microwave. Its new line of surface mount bias tees, featuring up to
Bidirectional logic-level voltage translators 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
The 74LVC2T45 and 74LVCH2T45 from Diodes Incorporated provide logic-level voltage translation between devices that operate from different supply rails. The devices have dual power supplies and support
S-band low-noise amplifier 31 March 2021, RFiber Solutions
The MAAL-011138 from MACOM Technology Solutions is a high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC LNA (low-noise amplifier) designed to operate from 2,5 GHz to 3,5 GHz, and is assembled in a lead-free, 2 mm