MEMS accelerometer for automotive

26 May 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The STMicroelectronics AIS2IH three-axis linear accelerometer brings enhanced resolution, temperature stability and mechanical robustness to non-safety automotive applications including anti-theft, telematics, infotainment, tilt/inclination measurement and vehicle navigation.

With five different operating modes, including one high-performance mode (HPM) and four low-power modes (LPM), the device supports switching between modes on the fly to optimise resolution and power consumption for the exact application requirements at any time.

The device has user-selectable full scales of ±2 G, ±4 G, ±8 G and ±16 G and is capable of measuring acceleration with output data rates configurable in the range from 1,6 Hz to 1,6 kHz, with embedded configurable digital low-pass and high-pass filters. Typical noise density is 90 µG/√Hz when operating in high-performance mode. The operating current at 3 V is 110 μA in HPM and 0,67 μA in LPM at 1,6 Hz. The embedded 32-level FIFO and the motion- and activity-detection functions contribute to keeping the system-level power consumption within a tight budget.

