SoC for BLE and proprietary 2,4 GHz designs

26 May 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The nRF51824 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE) SoC (system on chip) for automotive Bluetooth Low Energy and 2,4 GHz proprietary wireless applications. It delivers a Tx power of 4 dBm, provides a data rate of up to 2 Mbps and can be controlled via UART, ADC, SPI, TWI and GPIO interfaces.

The SoC consists of a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M0 CPU, 256 KB of Flash memory and 16 KB RAM, 10-bit ADC and a 2,4 GHz transceiver. Its analog and digital peripherals can interact directly without CPU intervention through a Programmable Peripheral Interconnect (PPI) system.

The SoC supports AES encryption and 2,4 GHz proprietary protocols such as Gazell. This AEC Q100 Grade 2 qualified SoC is available in a QFN48 package that measures 6 x 6 mm and is ideal for logistics and transport, industrial automation and automotive applications.

