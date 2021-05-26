Automotive magnetic position sensor

26 May 2021

By offering accurate, contactless angle measurements in demanding automotive applications such as high-speed motors, the new AS5116 magnetic rotary position sensor from ams enables automotive manufacturers to accelerate the electrification trend.

The differential sensing architecture outputs reject interference from stray magnetic fields induced by high-voltage cabling and other components in vehicles. The contactless mode of operation of the magnetic sensor also makes it immune to degradation caused by dust, dirt, grease, moisture and other contaminants.

The outputs feature inherent non-linearity of just 1° (maximum) over a full 360° turn at rotation speeds up to 302,47 0002,47 rpm. Output noise is a low 2,47 mVrms at an operating voltage of 52,47 V. These characteristics enable the AS5116 to produce accurate measurement outputs, which provide the foundation of efficient motor commutation. By enabling automotive manufacturers to maximise torque and implement more efficient motor designs, the AS5116 can play a part in greening tomorrow’s road vehicles, increasing fuel efficiency and reducing tailpipe emissions.

