Synchronous DC-DC inverting converters

The MAX17577 and MAX17578 from Maxim Integrated Products are claimed to be the industry’s smallest, highest-efficiency synchronous inverting DC-DC step-down converters. As Maxim’s first 60 V inverting DC-DC converters with integrated level shifters, these devices save up to 72% of board space by reducing component count by half, while using 35% less energy than the closest competitive solutions, according to the company.
Both ICs reduce size, heat and cost, while simplifying the design of negative output voltage rails needed for analog signals within intelligent IoT devices found in factory automation, building automation and communications systems.
As network edge devices expand with AI capabilities, designers must reduce the solution size and heat generation. They seek solutions that are more efficient, create less heat and use less board space, saving time and cost. The MAX17577 and MAX17578 integrate level shifting circuitry to reduce component cost and count and protect against input voltage transients with an input voltage range from 4,5 V to 60 V, thus increasing system robustness in harsh environments.
