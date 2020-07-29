Free process and defect guides from Bob Willis

26 May 2021 Technical Literature

Bob Willis, a renowned expert in electronics manufacturing processes, is offering the opportunity to receive a free copy of all his process and defect guides.

Over the years, he has written two design and process books on component and assembly technology. In addition, he has produced a selection of defect guides on assembly, soldering and PCB manufacture which are free of charge. Also included are two sets of training posters on high-temperature soldering and counterfeit component defects.

All that is required to receive these free digital resources is to register (or re-register) to receive the Bob Willis monthly newsletter promoting his online technology training, after which a link to download the files will be emailed to you. The registration URL is www.bobwillis.co.uk/newsletter-signup/





