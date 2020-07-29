eBook exploring single-chip adaptable radio platforms

26 May 2021 Technical Literature

With the world transforming to incorporate more products and platforms into the connected, intelligent Internet of Things, increasing demands are being placed on computing solutions to facilitate rapid change. Today’s computing technology must be dynamic, flexible and adaptive, enabling innovation in the cloud and at the edge. Radio frequency system-on-chip (RFSoC) solutions will play a key role in the future of computing, supporting end-to-end 5G mobile network architectures, adaptive radar technology and programmable aerospace and defence applications.





To this end, Mouser Electronics has produced a new eBook in collaboration with Xilinx, highlighting the need for adaptive computing solutions and the technological innovations making them possible. In the eBook, titled ‘Programmable single-chip adaptable radio platform,’ expert engineers from Mouser and Xilinx offer a series of in-depth articles and videos on the nuances of working with adaptive computing technologies.

The eBook can be accessed via the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*may21-mouser





