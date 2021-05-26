Synchronous step-down power module

26 May 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MPM3650C from Monolithic Power Systems is a fully integrated, high-frequency, synchronous, rectified step-down power module with an internal inductor. It offers a highly compact solution to achieve 6 A of continuous output current over a wide input range, with excellent load and line regulation. It has a wide operating input range of 2,75 to 17 V and an output adjustable from 0,6 V.

The MPM3650C offers synchronous mode operation for higher efficiency over the output current load range. Constant-on-time (COT) control operation provides ultra-fast transient response and easy loop design, as well as very tight output regulation. Other features include support for pre-biased start-up, fixed 1200 kHz switching frequency, externally programmable soft-start time and enable and power-good pins for power sequencing.

The MPM3650C requires a minimal number of readily available, standard external components. It is available in a space-saving QFN-24 (4 x 6 mm) package. Full protection features include short-circuit protection, over-current protection and hiccup mode, under-voltage protection and thermal shutdown.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com

