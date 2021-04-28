Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Tiny coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz

26 May 2021 Interconnection

Hirose Electric has developed the C.FL Series, a 0,92 mm mated height, ultra-small press coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz for applications with increased future demand anticipated, such as 5G millimetre-wave devices and CPE (customer premises equipment).

Millimetre-wave bands are anticipated to be used for the next-generation communication standard 5G. Higher frequencies than ever before are expected to be transmitted in the internal connection between the antenna board and the main board of 5G devices and CPE. Demand for connectors that secure band performance is also increasing.

In spite of the C.FL’s ultra-low profile and small size, the frequency characteristics have been dramatically enhanced by reducing the diameter of the male receptacle contact and optimising the internal design of the plug. In addition, the assembly precision is dramatically improved compared to conventional products, contributing to stable transmission in the millimetre-wave band. Furthermore, the applicable cable size is a very thin and flexible 0,64 mm diameter, making it easy to route inside devices.

As part of the product lineup, Hirose is developing cable assembly products with a

2,4 mm connector or 2,92 mm connector on the other side for evaluation and measurement of 5G devices. It is anticipated that these cable assemblies will be used in a variety of upcoming IoT devices supporting 5G.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 803 7373
Fax: +27 12 803 7374
Email: nelina@ottomarketing.co.za
www: www.ottomarketing.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Marketing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

PV connectors and string fuses
28 April 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
New connectors as well as cable-based string fuses extend the Sunclix product series for photovoltaic (PV) systems from Phoenix Contact. The device connectors are particularly suitable for cabling inverters ...

Read more...
PV connectors and string fuses
26 May 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
New connectors as well as cable-based string fuses extend the Sunclix product series for photovoltaic (PV) systems from Phoenix Contact. The device connectors are particularly suitable for cabling inverters ...

Read more...
Distribution blocks with integrated disconnect element
26 May 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
The PTFIX distribution blocks with push-in connection from Phoenix Contact are individually configured and just need to be unpacked and connected at the user’s premises. The first distribution blocks ...

Read more...
Versatile D-Sub connector solutions
28 April 2021, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
D-Subminiature connectors, also known as D-Subs, are important to a broad range of markets and applications, including commercial, industrial, defence, aerospace and high-performance computer technology. ...

Read more...
M12 push-pull connectors with internal locking
28 April 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
Phoenix Contact has extended its existing M12 portfolio to include new push-pull connectors with internal locking. The cross-manufacturer locking system based on IEC 61076-2-010 enables easy cabling and ...

Read more...
How Fujikura developed arc fusion splicing machines with PAS
28 April 2021, IC Logistix , Interconnection
In the early days of fibre communication, distance was important and voice communication was the number one consideration. Today speed plays a pivotal role and fibre is used for voice and petabytes ...

Read more...
New receptacles make key switch hot-swapping effortless
28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
Mill-Max receptacles have long been an excellent solution for making PCB components pluggable, removable and replaceable. Mill-Max has recently developed a new series of open bottom, low profile, solder ...

Read more...
Battery connectors for industrial vehicles
28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics , Interconnection
The Anderson family of Euro Battery Connectors (EBC) are expertly designed for ease-of-use and incorporate an innovative contact carrier to simplify assembly. The EBC connectors include the industry ...

Read more...
Right-angle SMA connectors and assemblies
28 April 2021, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Amphenol SV Microwave’s right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047 ...

Read more...
Adaptor grommets for M23 square flange connectors
28 April 2021 , Interconnection
For its modularly designed adaptor system, IMAS-CONNECT, icotek offers the new adaptor grommets AT-FL and QT-AT-FL. The adaptor grommets serve as an interface for M23 square flange connectors. The ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved