Tiny coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz

26 May 2021 Interconnection

Hirose Electric has developed the C.FL Series, a 0,92 mm mated height, ultra-small press coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz for applications with increased future demand anticipated, such as 5G millimetre-wave devices and CPE (customer premises equipment).

Millimetre-wave bands are anticipated to be used for the next-generation communication standard 5G. Higher frequencies than ever before are expected to be transmitted in the internal connection between the antenna board and the main board of 5G devices and CPE. Demand for connectors that secure band performance is also increasing.

In spite of the C.FL’s ultra-low profile and small size, the frequency characteristics have been dramatically enhanced by reducing the diameter of the male receptacle contact and optimising the internal design of the plug. In addition, the assembly precision is dramatically improved compared to conventional products, contributing to stable transmission in the millimetre-wave band. Furthermore, the applicable cable size is a very thin and flexible 0,64 mm diameter, making it easy to route inside devices.

As part of the product lineup, Hirose is developing cable assembly products with a

2,4 mm connector or 2,92 mm connector on the other side for evaluation and measurement of 5G devices. It is anticipated that these cable assemblies will be used in a variety of upcoming IoT devices supporting 5G.

