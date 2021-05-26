System-on-module for rapid IoT deployment

TT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D; risk and fast-tracking their IoT applications development using a pre-certified system-on-module (SOM) board with cellular connectivity.
The S-2Connect series of IoT solutions is an end-to-end framework that seamlessly delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure and user experience solutions. By streamlining the secure connection of products and systems, users achieve tangible results such as improving efficiencies, eliminating unnecessary maintenance, reducing carbon footprint and enabling data-led business decisions.
S-2Connect Creo SOM is a robust, scalable and cost-effective embedded system-on-module platform for building industrial IoT products. Featuring a powerful processor and cellular connectivity for global coverage, it delivers an ideal communication bridge for true real-time sensing and positioning data.
The board features multiple industry standard interfaces suitable for a wide range of applications such as automation, asset tracking, mobile healthcare and broader industrial IoT. Pre-certified for Europe, UK, US and Canada, it provides advanced features to accommodate the most demanding applications, including an ARM Cortex-A7 processor with embedded Linux OS that supports a wide range of interfaces for connecting peripherals such as Bluetooth, GNSS for positioning and serial interfaces. It also features 4 GB Flash memory, 256 MB RAM and a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) integrated security crypto processor for enhanced protection.
S-2Connect Creo SOM features a soldered eSIM and 3FF micro SIM-card holder with optional cellular connectivity subscription. Integrated sensors – accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer – provide built-in functionality. An online software development kit (SDK) is also available for developers.
Image reject mixer covering 8-26 GHz 26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMX-011075 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC offering low conversion loss, high linearity, high image rejection and a wide IF bandwidth. The image-reject ...
Read more...Mouser, Molex web resource for 5G and IoT 26 May 2021
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mouser Electronics and Molex have partnered to create a new resource site devoted to high-speed solutions for future trends in connectivity, including 5G and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices. ...
Read more...RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems.
The new parts can be used to terminate ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 4 modem card with 3G/2G fallback 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenient ...
Read more...RF blocking switch matrix 26 May 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits’ ZT-24X48B is a high-performance, 24 by 48 blocking switch matrix covering the key worldwide telecoms bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The system has been developed in a modular format for ease ...
Read more...Microphone for noise cancelling applications 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MP23ABS1 from STMicroelectronics is a compact, low-power microphone built with a capacitive sensing element and an IC interface. The sensing element, capable of detecting acoustic waves, is manufactured ...
Read more...ToF sensor software expansion for STM32Cube 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
The x-cube-TOF1 expansion software package for STM32Cube runs on STM32 microcontrollers and includes drivers that recognise time-of-flight (ToF) sensors and perform simple ranging on single or multiple ...
Read more...Miniature PCB power relays 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
TE Connectivity’s OJS power miniature PCB 10 A/16 A relays are high-performance, printed circuit board mounting power relays whose size is compatible with the existing TE OJ relay, but with much higher ...
Read more...Precision programmable RF attenuator 23 June 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new RCDAT-50G-30 from Mini-Circuits is a precision programmable attenuator covering an extremely wide bandwidth, from 0,1 to 50 GHz. Its unique design allows attenuation settings to be programmed ...