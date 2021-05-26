System-on-module for rapid IoT deployment

23 June 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

TT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D; risk and fast-tracking their IoT applications development using a pre-certified system-on-module (SOM) board with cellular connectivity.

The S-2Connect series of IoT solutions is an end-to-end framework that seamlessly delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure and user experience solutions. By streamlining the secure connection of products and systems, users achieve tangible results such as improving efficiencies, eliminating unnecessary maintenance, reducing carbon footprint and enabling data-led business decisions.

S-2Connect Creo SOM is a robust, scalable and cost-effective embedded system-on-module platform for building industrial IoT products. Featuring a powerful processor and cellular connectivity for global coverage, it delivers an ideal communication bridge for true real-time sensing and positioning data.

The board features multiple industry standard interfaces suitable for a wide range of applications such as automation, asset tracking, mobile healthcare and broader industrial IoT. Pre-certified for Europe, UK, US and Canada, it provides advanced features to accommodate the most demanding applications, including an ARM Cortex-A7 processor with embedded Linux OS that supports a wide range of interfaces for connecting peripherals such as Bluetooth, GNSS for positioning and serial interfaces. It also features 4 GB Flash memory, 256 MB RAM and a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) integrated security crypto processor for enhanced protection.

S-2Connect Creo SOM features a soldered eSIM and 3FF micro SIM-card holder with optional cellular connectivity subscription. Integrated sensors – accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer – provide built-in functionality. An online software development kit (SDK) is also available for developers.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





