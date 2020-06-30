Stop throwing away electronic circuit boards

23 June 2021 Multimedia, Videos

Based on a true story, ABI Electronics has released a video exposing a common practice that needs to be challenged urgently, the company asserts.

“Tell your organisations to stop throwing away electronic circuit boards!” www.dataweek.co.za/*jun21-abi description reads. “It is unacceptable that industrial electronic circuit boards designed to last many years are swapped in and thrown away when there are cost-effective technologies available to quickly get the fault corrected and the repair validated to the highest standards.

“Take action now. Follow the footsteps of leaders working in the industry around the world who led their organisations to join the #RepairDontWaste community.

ABI provides the gear and training to make board swapping a thing of the past.”





