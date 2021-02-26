Major feature update for PicoLog Cloud software

Pico Technology announced that the beta version of its brand new PicoLog Cloud software is now officially open and readily available to the public. Building on the proven PicoLog 6.1 applications track record, it introduces many new features including:

• Stream live captures directly to the new PicoLog Cloud.

• Secure and reliable.

• View live and saved captures from a remote computer running PicoLog Cloud, anywhere in the world.

• View live and saved captures on any device (smartphone, tablet or PC) running an Internet browser.

• PicoLog Cloud Basic account is free to use.

• Works with all current USB PicoLog loggers, and PicoScope real-time oscilloscopes.

• Simple setup with no network setting changes needed.

• Continuous capture, with or without network connection.

• Source client supported in Windows, Linux, macOS and Raspberry Pi OS.

Stream live captures directly to PicoLog Cloud

The latest and biggest rollout of PicoLog 6 is the new PicoLog Cloud free upgrade. A Pico data logger or oscilloscope not only captures to a local disk, but now it can log directly to a secure online cloud. This new major feature stays true to Pico’s vision of creating a data logging application with a simple user interface and is equally straightforward for use by technical or non-technical users.

PicoLog Cloud is fundamentally the same application as before, but with enhancements to send the live capture data directly to your remote PicoLog Cloud space and in addition view saved captures stored in the cloud.

Secure and reliable

Security is at the top of the priority list with PicoLog Cloud and Pico Technology uses the latest and greatest security techniques and processes to ensure your online data and credentials stay safe. To achieve this, PicoLog Cloud employs an identity management platform to manage the login authentication process, keeping your identity anonymised and your data captures safely yours.

In everyday terms this means you log in with your email and password from one of the following email account providers: Microsoft, Apple or Google. If you don’t have an account with one of those, you can create an anonymised account with another email address. To add an extra layer of security, make sure to use an email account that offers two-factor authentication so you can be sure it’s as secure as it can be.

PicoLog Cloud storage is hosted on another service known for excellent reliability and global access: Microsoft Azure. That means you can rely on quality of service (uptime) and multiple server locations means your data is backed up in the unlikely case of a server outage.

View live and saved captures anywhere in the world

Plugged into a PC or laptop, USB instruments have been harnessing the power of a computer’s screen, processor, hard disk, keyboard and mouse for over three decades. There are very few limitations with this setup, but some users just can’t be in the same room, factory, city or even country with their data-capturing equipment.

Now, PicoLog Cloud opens a window into your loggers and captures, allowing other PCs with PicoLog installed to view and export your data from anywhere in the world. Of course, for security purposes that PC must be signed into your personal PicoLog Cloud account to view any of your captures, live or saved.

To keep things simple and avoid making unwanted changes to a live capture, modifications to the capture settings and configuration can only be managed by the host PicoLog Cloud app.

PicoLog 6 has always been based on a framework that uses Chromium (Google’s open-source browser) and Java, meaning it is already ‘browser ready’ for accessibility using devices like smartphones and tablets. Some browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge make it possible to ‘install’ the PicoLog Cloud as a PWA (progressive web app) meaning the app will be available on the home screen of your phone or the desktop on your computer and works like a regular mobile app.

In the event the host PC loses network connection during a capture, PicoLog Cloud instantly switches to use the PC’s own hard drive until the network connection is restored. Any missing data will be promptly synchronised and backed up to the Cloud.

PicoLog Cloud capture features no limit to the number of stored captures, sample rate limited to 1 sample per second per channel and a maximum capture duration of 30 days. Capture can be set to continuously overwrite or stop when a set duration is finished. Multiple host PicoLog Cloud PCs can be used on one user account, so you can view all your devices and captures from one place. Remote clients can export into CSV, PDF and HDF5 files from live and saved captures.

The source client is supported in Windows, Linux, macOS and Raspberry Pi OS and as always, PicoLog 6 in local capture mode is compatible with all existing data loggers and all real-time oscilloscopes (albeit with a sample rate limit of 1 kSps). Using the PicoLog Cloud is also compatible with the same instruments, except the sample rate is limited to 1 Sps per channel.

