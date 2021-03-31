Test probes for the toughest test conditions

Ingun has developed a test probe series especially for challenging contacting of tough OSP coatings, lead-free soldering or contaminated printed circuit boards (PCBs). Despite harsh conditions, these probes achieve outstanding test results. In addition to specially developed palladium-nickel coating, the E-Type Fusion series also boasts aggressive tip styles, an increased spring pre-load and Ingun’s tried and tested double beading.
The palladium-nickel coating, which was specially developed for the test probes in the E-Type Fusion series, differs from standard gold-plating due to its surface hardness being three times harder. This feature allows layers of residue and contamination such as OSP coating to be reliably penetrated.
The tip styles selected for the E-Type Fusion series are characterised by aggressive edges and excellent edge retention properties. In particular, the newly developed tip style 70 guarantees reliable contacting of OSP-coated test points without solder thanks to a particularly sharp-edged cutting geometry. The E-Type Fusion series is based on the tried-and-tested E-Type technology and enables reliable contacting of the PCB without additional stress. Ingun’s typical double beading ensures optimal hitting accuracy due to the precision guidance of plungers.
