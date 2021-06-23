Compact outdoor housings

The outdoor housings of the Phoenix Contact ECS series are now also available in a more compact design.
The shorter installation depth of 109 mm – instead of 169 mm – is especially suitable for space-critical applications that require a high degree of protection.
The housings, with their IP69 degree of protection, reliably protect the integrated electronics from dust, dirt and water, making them particularly suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. For both sizes, Phoenix Contact also offers passive light guides and active signal lights for front assembly.
The splash-proof accessories are suitable for single-colour or multi-colour indication of operating states and electronic functions, which makes it easier to check the function of and service the robust electronics unit.
