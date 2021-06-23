Cases for for small fanless designs

As electronics and processing systems become smaller and smaller, the need for versatile, compact form-factor cases that allow efficient heat dissipation increases.
nVent Schroff offers customisable conduction-cooled cases for fanless small form-factor electronics. Its flexible Interscale platform design simplifies the assembly of different modules, riser boards or internal power supplies.
The Interscale for Mini-ITX is a conduction-cooled, small form-factor case for desktop applications. It features a top cover heatsink that consists of 10 mm or 20 mm heat fins. This modular case is easy to assemble, consisting of only three parts: body, top cover and front panel. Other dimensions, cutout shapes or locations, and screen-printing options are available.
The case comes with board mounting studs installed, features a rigid construction requiring only four screws, and has integrated EMC and IP30 protection. It includes a cutout for a Mini ITX I/O panel, a power connector and a power switch.
