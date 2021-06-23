Remote controllable inverter

The PSW 2002W RC-12 inverter converts a 12 V battery into a 230 V power supply for any appliance up to 2000 W.
Highly efficient in terms of conversion, it makes a pure sine-wave current adaptable to all the needs of even the most sensitive domestic appliances. Light and stable, it can be transported or permanently fixed and its remote control allows remote management when the inverter is installed in a place not easily accessible.
Pure sine-wave current means the current produced by the inverter is the same as the current produced by power utility providers. It is unaffected during voltage peaks, as the inverter automatically regulates the required power. This makes it ideal for equipment that is sensitive to variations in current or high power.
Thanks to its very high energy conversion rate (up to 90%), the PSW 2002W RC-12 delivers more energy than a standard inverter. The remote control allows the converter to be switched off and to limit self-consumption when running empty. The battery does not discharge and conserves all its energy.
Compact and equipped with a fastening system, the inverter is designed to be easily transportable or permanently installed in a vehicle using two 230 V mains connectors for all electrical appliances. The unit is safe to use and features thermal protection, ventilation, short circuit protection and under- and over-voltage protection.
The remote control supplied with the inverter can be fixed at 6 m thanks to its long cable. It has three functions: controlling the inverter remotely with its On/Off button; warning indicator in case of a fault; and providing information on battery status and power consumption via its digital display.
