Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Digitally controlled PSU for test setups

23 June 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Now available from ITech is the IT6721 DC power supply boasting high power ratio, wide voltage and current utilisation and a broad range of applications.

The IT7621 is completely digitally controlled with 10 mV/1 mA accuracy and resolution. It offers constant current and constant voltage (CC/CV) modes and has high stability with over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature (OCP/OVP/OTP) protection as standard features.

The units have exceptionally low ripple and noise to ensure good performance in sensitive testing environments. Their compact size will save space in a test system and they weigh only 2,5 kg. A 19-inch rack mount adaptor system is also available where five IT6721 power supplies can be mounted together.

The front display of the IT6721 has an LED display with a full scale of 60 V and 8 A. A switch control for the output comes as a standard feature to disable the power supply output when needed. The unit has a maximum output of 180 W with 100% of the output current available at voltages higher than 20 V.

The IT6721 is one of the most cost-effective digitally controlled power supplies on the market and is suitable for any electronic development lab or test setup.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, sales@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: info@conical.co.za
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RF blocking switch matrix
26 May 2021, Conical Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits’ ZT-24X48B is a high-performance, 24 by 48 blocking switch matrix covering the key worldwide telecoms bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The system has been developed in a modular format for ease ...

Read more...
Triple-channel benchtop power supply
26 May 2021, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT6300 series is a programmable, triple-channel DC power supply family manufactured by Itech. Each output has an independent voltage and current setting from zero up to the maximum rated output. The ...

Read more...
Convection cooled open-frame power supplies
26 May 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
A new range of open-frame 80 W power supplies recently launched by XP Power offers a compact and low-cost solution for a wide range of lighting, display, industrial and technology applications. The low-cost ...

Read more...
Synchronous step-down power module
26 May 2021, NuVision Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPM3650C from Monolithic Power Systems is a fully integrated, high-frequency, synchronous, rectified step-down power module with an internal inductor. It offers a highly compact solution to achieve ...

Read more...
Remote controllable inverter
23 June 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management


Read more...
Regulator for supercapacitor backup
23 June 2021, CST Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management


Read more...
Precision programmable RF attenuator
23 June 2021, Conical Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new RCDAT-50G-30 from Mini-Circuits is a precision programmable attenuator covering an extremely wide bandwidth, from 0,1 to 50 GHz. Its unique design allows attenuation settings to be programmed ...

Read more...
Choosing the right approach for power supply selection and design
23 June 2021 , Power Electronics / Power Management
Close analysis of the requirements will reveal which point along the curve, from fully off-the-shelf to fully custom, best meets the needs of the application.

Read more...
PMIC with ultra-low quiescent current
23 June 2021, RF Design , Power Electronics / Power Management


Read more...
Medical AC-DC power supplies
28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the PJMA series. The 600 W PJMA600F and the 1000 W rated PJMA1000F have a universal input range of 85 to 264 V a.c. and ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved