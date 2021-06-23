Digitally controlled PSU for test setups

23 June 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Now available from ITech is the IT6721 DC power supply boasting high power ratio, wide voltage and current utilisation and a broad range of applications.

The IT7621 is completely digitally controlled with 10 mV/1 mA accuracy and resolution. It offers constant current and constant voltage (CC/CV) modes and has high stability with over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature (OCP/OVP/OTP) protection as standard features.

The units have exceptionally low ripple and noise to ensure good performance in sensitive testing environments. Their compact size will save space in a test system and they weigh only 2,5 kg. A 19-inch rack mount adaptor system is also available where five IT6721 power supplies can be mounted together.

The front display of the IT6721 has an LED display with a full scale of 60 V and 8 A. A switch control for the output comes as a standard feature to disable the power supply output when needed. The unit has a maximum output of 180 W with 100% of the output current available at voltages higher than 20 V.

The IT6721 is one of the most cost-effective digitally controlled power supplies on the market and is suitable for any electronic development lab or test setup.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , sales@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





