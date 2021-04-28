RS launches wiring and connectivity portfolio

RS Components announced the launch of the RS PRO Wiring and Connectivity portfolio, which comprises an extensive offering of high-quality and price-competitive connection products for a host of industrial and networking applications across myriad market sectors. Aimed at a broad selection of customers, the range should prove highly attractive to electronic system designers, as well as component buyers, maintenance engineers and technicians and machine and equipment builders.
The launch culminates a significant expansion of RS’ portfolio. Since the beginning of the year, it has introduced almost 3000 new products across 65 cable and connector product families – this represents an increase of more than 40% added to the portfolio. Offering high quality at competitive prices, all the new connector, cable and cable accessory products have been benchmarked against world-leading connectivity manufacturers.
The extended portfolio boasts a substantially increased selection of wiring and connectivity devices with new connectors, including industrial circular, heavy-duty, power and DIN types, as well as a broad selection of cables and cable assemblies for industrial automation and Ethernet network applications, along with cable glands, cable accessories and hook-up and equipment wires.
The RS PRO portfolio of products comprises high-quality products at industry-leading price points to provide choice and reliability to customers, while also maintaining value and margin. All the products in the RS PRO range have high in-stock availability and have been through stringent testing processes to ensure reliability to meet design and compliance specifications. They are covered by the RS PRO Seal of Approval and come with a three-year warranty.
