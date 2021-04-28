Expanded MicroSpeed connector range for signals and power

Actum Group has announced its offering of ERNI’s new complementary, efficient MicroSpeed power connectors with a choice of pin counts to increase application flexibility for global customers.

ERNI recently expanded its MicroSpeed product family in the signal area to include variants with the additional pin counts of 26, 32 and 44. Unshielded connectors are additionally being added to the power supply group. The expanded range of variants means that ERNI can now cater more precisely to the specific requirements of its customers and provide even greater development flexibility to the global market.

In addition to the compact size of MicroSpeed, key buying factors include high vibration resistance, good processability and robustness. With their high transmission rate of up to 25 Gbps and thanks to their outstanding signal integrity, reliability and robustness, the ERNI MicroSpeed connectors can be used in a space-saving and flexible manner in telecommunications, data, medical technology and industrial automation applications at operating temperatures from -55°C to +125°C.

The new unshielded power connectors have up to 44 contacts (1- or 2-row), which allow a cost-efficient and compact power supply up to 15 A with high current carrying capacity and higher operating voltages thanks to variable contact spacing and selective assembly. This means these power connectors can now be used flexibly in applications where previously other larger connectors were used.

These new connectors meet the requirements of modern automated component insertion machines. SMT co-planarity is 100% guaranteed and specified at less than 0,10 mm for all contacts. This makes them suitable for fully automatic, cost-efficient SMT assembly.

MicroSpeed signal connectors feature double-sided female contacts with a wide, uniformly smooth surface and an effective wipe length of 1,5 mm. A large capture range of 0,85 mm (blind mate version) with a 1,0 mm pitch ensures safe and reliable mating with high contact integrity.

The robust design of these ERNI connectors, with polarised mating face, blind mate versions, reverse polarity protection and enlarged guides to accommodate the mating contact, support user-friendly integration in compact IoT, IIoT and hard-to-reach automation devices.

