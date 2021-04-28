Expanded MicroSpeed connector range for signals and power

Actum Group has announced its offering of ERNI’s new complementary, efficient MicroSpeed power connectors with a choice of pin counts to increase application flexibility for global customers.
ERNI recently expanded its MicroSpeed product family in the signal area to include variants with the additional pin counts of 26, 32 and 44. Unshielded connectors are additionally being added to the power supply group. The expanded range of variants means that ERNI can now cater more precisely to the specific requirements of its customers and provide even greater development flexibility to the global market.
In addition to the compact size of MicroSpeed, key buying factors include high vibration resistance, good processability and robustness. With their high transmission rate of up to 25 Gbps and thanks to their outstanding signal integrity, reliability and robustness, the ERNI MicroSpeed connectors can be used in a space-saving and flexible manner in telecommunications, data, medical technology and industrial automation applications at operating temperatures from -55°C to +125°C.
The new unshielded power connectors have up to 44 contacts (1- or 2-row), which allow a cost-efficient and compact power supply up to 15 A with high current carrying capacity and higher operating voltages thanks to variable contact spacing and selective assembly. This means these power connectors can now be used flexibly in applications where previously other larger connectors were used.
These new connectors meet the requirements of modern automated component insertion machines. SMT co-planarity is 100% guaranteed and specified at less than 0,10 mm for all contacts. This makes them suitable for fully automatic, cost-efficient SMT assembly.
MicroSpeed signal connectors feature double-sided female contacts with a wide, uniformly smooth surface and an effective wipe length of 1,5 mm. A large capture range of 0,85 mm (blind mate version) with a 1,0 mm pitch ensures safe and reliable mating with high contact integrity.
The robust design of these ERNI connectors, with polarised mating face, blind mate versions, reverse polarity protection and enlarged guides to accommodate the mating contact, support user-friendly integration in compact IoT, IIoT and hard-to-reach automation devices.
RJ45 connectors for the harshest environments 26 May 2021, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s ODVA Variant 1 RJ45 connectors are designed with a rugged housing that provides a chemical resistant, IP67 and UV resistant protection to handle harsh-environment applications.
The ...
Read more...Tiny coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz 23 June 2021, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose Electric has developed the C.FL Series, a 0,92 mm mated height, ultra-small press coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz for applications with increased future demand anticipated, such as 5G millimetre-wave ...
Read more...Cases for for small fanless designs 23 June 2021, Actum Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
As electronics and processing systems become smaller and smaller, the need for versatile, compact form-factor cases that allow efficient heat dissipation increases.
nVent Schroff offers customisable ...
Read more...Self-latching push-pull connectors 23 June 2021, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
The Swiss-based connector manufacturer LEMO makes a broad range of self-latching push-pull connectors for challenging application environments.
Its self-latching system allows its connectors to be mated ...
Read more...Samtec expands micro power connector range 23 June 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The Samtec mPOWER connector system is a micro, high-power solution with design flexibility for power-only or power/signal applications. Due to the wide variety of stack heights available, mPOWER can be ...
Read more...Interconnect solutions for smart agriculture 23 June 2021, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Advances in agricultural technology have seemingly pulled the future into the present: cutting-edge farms today automatically track all useful information regarding crops and other farming conditions. ...
Read more...PV connectors and string fuses 28 April 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
New connectors as well as cable-based string fuses extend the Sunclix product series for photovoltaic (PV) systems from Phoenix Contact. The device connectors are particularly suitable for cabling inverters ...
Read more...PV connectors and string fuses 26 May 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
New connectors as well as cable-based string fuses extend the Sunclix product series for photovoltaic (PV) systems from Phoenix Contact. The device connectors are particularly suitable for cabling inverters ...