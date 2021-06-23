Self-latching push-pull connectors

23 June 2021 Interconnection

The Swiss-based connector manufacturer LEMO makes a broad range of self-latching push-pull connectors for challenging application environments.

Its self-latching system allows its connectors to be mated by simply pushing the plug axially into the socket. Once latched, pulling on the cable or any other component part other than the outer release sleeve will not break the connection. A single axial pull on the outer release sleeve of the connector disengages the connector, which disengages the latches and then withdraws the plug from the socket.

LEMO’s precision custom connection solutions are used in demanding fields such as medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-visual and telecommunications. Its connectors are designed to be lightweight and extremely durable with high-performance features like EMI shielding and watertight IP68 sealing.

LEMO connectors are available in a wide variety of sizes, shell styles and keying options. The product range includes push-pull connectors for vacuum-tight applications, durable micro circular connectors for portable applications and many more.

Credit(s)

IPD Electronics





