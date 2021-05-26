Miniature PCB power relays

23 June 2021 Switches, Relays & Keypads

TE Connectivity’s OJS power miniature PCB 10 A/16 A relays are high-performance, printed circuit board mounting power relays whose size is compatible with the existing TE OJ relay, but with much higher rated current.

The design of these new relays is small in size (18,2 x 10,2 x 14,8 mm), saving space on the board for customer designs, along with the high-performance 16 A contact rating that will simplify the design circuit and make the product more stable. OJS 10 A/16 A power PCB relays are suitable for lighting controller, power supply, smart plug, industrial control and appliance applications.

These relays come in 1-pole, normally-open format and have a coil-to-contact dielectric strength of 4000 Vrms. The DC coil is rated for 10 million switching operations.

For more information contact Juan Ras, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , jras@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





