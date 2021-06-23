Precision programmable RF attenuator

The new RCDAT-50G-30 from Mini-Circuits is a precision programmable attenuator covering an extremely wide bandwidth, from 0,1 to 50 GHz. Its unique design allows attenuation settings to be programmed from 0 to 31,5 dB in 0,5 dB steps, with monotonic attenuation change per dB, even at the highest frequencies and attenuation settings.

The device has a fast transition of only 100 ns and can be controlled via USB or Ethernet, allowing control directly from a PC or remotely over a network. It can be programmed with a timed sequence of attenuation settings, to run without any additional external control in sweep and hop attenuation sequences.

Full software support is provided, including a user-friendly GUI application for Windows and a full API with programming instructions for Windows and Linux environments (both 32-bit and 64-bit systems).

This model also includes Mini-Circuits’ novel dynamic addressing daisy-chaining interface which allows multiple RCDAT-50G-30 attenuators to be connected together into a master/slave chain, with independent control of each attenuator channel through the single USB or Ethernet connection of the master unit. Up to 25 RCDAT-50G-30 attenuators can be connected and controlled in a daisy-chain configuration, making it ideal for automatic test systems.

