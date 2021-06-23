Precision programmable RF attenuator

The new RCDAT-50G-30 from Mini-Circuits is a precision programmable attenuator covering an extremely wide bandwidth, from 0,1 to 50 GHz. Its unique design allows attenuation settings to be programmed from 0 to 31,5 dB in 0,5 dB steps, with monotonic attenuation change per dB, even at the highest frequencies and attenuation settings.
The device has a fast transition of only 100 ns and can be controlled via USB or Ethernet, allowing control directly from a PC or remotely over a network. It can be programmed with a timed sequence of attenuation settings, to run without any additional external control in sweep and hop attenuation sequences.
Full software support is provided, including a user-friendly GUI application for Windows and a full API with programming instructions for Windows and Linux environments (both 32-bit and 64-bit systems).
This model also includes Mini-Circuits’ novel dynamic addressing daisy-chaining interface which allows multiple RCDAT-50G-30 attenuators to be connected together into a master/slave chain, with independent control of each attenuator channel through the single USB or Ethernet connection of the master unit. Up to 25 RCDAT-50G-30 attenuators can be connected and controlled in a daisy-chain configuration, making it ideal for automatic test systems.
Image reject mixer covering 8-26 GHz 26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMX-011075 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC offering low conversion loss, high linearity, high image rejection and a wide IF bandwidth. The image-reject ...
Read more...Mouser, Molex web resource for 5G and IoT 26 May 2021
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mouser Electronics and Molex have partnered to create a new resource site devoted to high-speed solutions for future trends in connectivity, including 5G and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices. ...
Read more...RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems.
The new parts can be used to terminate ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 4 modem card with 3G/2G fallback 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenient ...
Read more...RF blocking switch matrix 26 May 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits’ ZT-24X48B is a high-performance, 24 by 48 blocking switch matrix covering the key worldwide telecoms bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The system has been developed in a modular format for ease ...
Read more...Triple-channel benchtop power supply 26 May 2021, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT6300 series is a programmable, triple-channel DC power supply family manufactured by Itech. Each output has an independent voltage and current setting from zero up to the maximum rated output. The ...
Read more...System-on-module for rapid IoT deployment 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D risk and fast-tracking ...
Read more...Digitally controlled PSU for test setups 23 June 2021, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Now available from ITech is the IT6721 DC power supply boasting high power ratio, wide voltage and current utilisation and a broad range of applications.
The IT7621 is completely digitally controlled ...
Read more...High-performance LTE-A Cat. 12 module 23 June 2021, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The global launch of a high-performance 4G LTE-Advanced category 12 module was recently announced by Fibocom. Highly integrated with competitive cost advantages, the FG101 is optimised to provide high-speed ...