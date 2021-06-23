Categories

Precision programmable RF attenuator

23 June 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The new RCDAT-50G-30 from Mini-Circuits is a precision programmable attenuator covering an extremely wide bandwidth, from 0,1 to 50 GHz. Its unique design allows attenuation settings to be programmed from 0 to 31,5 dB in 0,5 dB steps, with monotonic attenuation change per dB, even at the highest frequencies and attenuation settings.

The device has a fast transition of only 100 ns and can be controlled via USB or Ethernet, allowing control directly from a PC or remotely over a network. It can be programmed with a timed sequence of attenuation settings, to run without any additional external control in sweep and hop attenuation sequences.

Full software support is provided, including a user-friendly GUI application for Windows and a full API with programming instructions for Windows and Linux environments (both 32-bit and 64-bit systems).

This model also includes Mini-Circuits’ novel dynamic addressing daisy-chaining interface which allows multiple RCDAT-50G-30 attenuators to be connected together into a master/slave chain, with independent control of each attenuator channel through the single USB or Ethernet connection of the master unit. Up to 25 RCDAT-50G-30 attenuators can be connected and controlled in a daisy-chain configuration, making it ideal for automatic test systems.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: info@conical.co.za
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Further reading:

Image reject mixer covering 8-26 GHz
26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMX-011075 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC offering low conversion loss, high linearity, high image rejection and a wide IF bandwidth. The image-reject ...

Read more...
Partner programme to help wireless developers speed time-to-market
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently, Nordic Semiconductor announced the launch of the ‘Nordic Partner Program’ (NPP), creating an ecosystem of companies with experience of Nordic’s solutions in order to drive greater adoption of ...

Read more...
Mouser, Molex web resource for 5G and IoT
26 May 2021 , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mouser Electronics and Molex have partnered to create a new resource site devoted to high-speed solutions for future trends in connectivity, including 5G and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices. ...

Read more...
RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems. The new parts can be used to terminate ...

Read more...
LTE Cat. 4 modem card with 3G/2G fallback
26 May 2021, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenient ...

Read more...
RF blocking switch matrix
26 May 2021, Conical Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits’ ZT-24X48B is a high-performance, 24 by 48 blocking switch matrix covering the key worldwide telecoms bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The system has been developed in a modular format for ease ...

Read more...
Triple-channel benchtop power supply
26 May 2021, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT6300 series is a programmable, triple-channel DC power supply family manufactured by Itech. Each output has an independent voltage and current setting from zero up to the maximum rated output. The ...

Read more...
System-on-module for rapid IoT deployment
23 June 2021, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D risk and fast-tracking ...

Read more...
Digitally controlled PSU for test setups
23 June 2021, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
Now available from ITech is the IT6721 DC power supply boasting high power ratio, wide voltage and current utilisation and a broad range of applications. The IT7621 is completely digitally controlled ...

Read more...
High-performance LTE-A Cat. 12 module
23 June 2021, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The global launch of a high-performance 4G LTE-Advanced category 12 module was recently announced by Fibocom. Highly integrated with competitive cost advantages, the FG101 is optimised to provide high-speed ...

Read more...










