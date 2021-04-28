Interconnect solutions for smart agriculture

Advances in agricultural technology have seemingly pulled the future into the present: cutting-edge farms today automatically track all useful information regarding crops and other farming conditions. Smart agricultural tools now come equipped with sensors, monitors and computerised systems which provide insight into critical parameters such as soil nutrition, temperature and moisture. This data wasn’t always readily available.

As a result of such agricultural advancements, there is an increasing need for rugged interconnect solutions to support these new farming methods.

Today’s agricultural equipment

The modern agricultural equipment industry is strongly driven by technical innovation through electrification and digitalisation. Critical advancements in agricultural equipment have made it possible for farms to approach crop production with great precision. Integrated equipment is used to optimise crop potential by ensuring that the correct amount of water, seed, pesticide and fertiliser are applied to the crops electronically. This new way of farming is accomplished with the help of monitors, sensors and computerised systems.

Smart and sustainable

In 2018, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations calculated that the planet’s population is projected to increase around 32% to 9,7 billion by 2050. Agricultural production would have to grow by 60% to meet the increased demand for food to sustain that population shift. With an ever-growing world population and an increasing demand for food security, the market for smart and sustainable farming solutions also grows.

Smart Farming and Farming 4.0

The future of agriculture is Smart Farming, also known as Farming 4.0: an emerging concept that refers to modern farms using technology to reduce costs, gain higher yields and minimise environmental impact. As the implementation of Farming 4.0 spreads more widely, the utilisation of IoT (Internet of Things) in agriculture will become the norm as sensors are automatically used to monitor critical parameters such as soil nutrition, temperature, moisture and more.

Key IoT systems involved include telematics, sensing technology, position monitoring, data analytics, communications and various hardware and software aspects. And one of the keys to bringing these systems together to achieve smart, sustainable farming lies in rugged, reliable interconnect solutions.

Modern agricultural connector requirements

In Farming 4.0, connectors are needed for the various sensors to monitor vital factors such as light, water, soil, temperature and humidity. The need for interconnect solutions also extends to the agricultural machines that make high-production farming possible, including autonomous equipment.

Tractors, spreaders, bailers and front loaders experience extreme wear and tear, taking a toll on the electrical connectors used within them. When a tiller or combine fails, it not only impacts the immediate farming process but can also affect both the yield and profitability of the harvests involved.

Connectors for agricultural equipment and sensors alike must be durable and rugged enough to withstand harsh environmental conditions. They must be resistant to the intrusion of contaminants such as dust, dirt and mud while resisting the effects of severe weather, including heavy rain, ice, snow and extreme temperatures. Connectors for agricultural applications, in general, must be IP67-rated or higher. The materials used must also withstand ultraviolet light and chemicals (including pesticides and fertilisers) that may corrode certain plastics and metal platings.

Additionally, smart farming equipment requires the energy to sense, transmit and analyse data and make optimal decisions to carry out tasks effectively. From an electrical perspective, agricultural connectors must also reliably transmit power and accurately transmit data to and from sensors in real-time. Some systems require more ruggedised designs to withstand higher power levels.

Amphenol Sine Systems connector solutions

A connector solution on the market that provides the reliability, ruggedness and performance needed for agricultural applications, is the Amphenol Sine Systems DuraMate AHDP and AHDM connector series.

Amphenol Sine Systems, a subsidiary of the Amphenol Corporation, is a global leader in industrial interconnect products. It designs, manufactures and supplies high-performance interconnect systems for a broad range of industrial applications, including motion control and heavy equipment engineered for the agricultural space.

Initially designed for off-road vehicles, the DuraMate connector series easily fulfils most of today’s agricultural applications’ requirements. They are available in numerous and diverse insert arrangements and utilise both the standard and specialised contacts seen in other Amphenol connector series. This, in turn, makes the DuraMate product line a cost-efficient option for a wide array of budgets.

The DuraMate AHDP plastic connector series, which is fully compatible with shell size 18 and 24 industry-standard designs, exhibits high strength and impact resistance. These circular connectors are available in lightweight yet durable thermoplastic housings.

The DuraMate AHDM series is a metal circular connector and like the DuraMate AHDP, exhibits high-strength impact resistance. The housings for the DuraMate AHDM are lightweight and made from rugged zinc-alloy metal (see image).

Both DuraMate AHDP and AHDM circular connectors are environmentally sealed to IP67/IP69K protection (in mated condition) to protect from ingress of harmful contaminants such as dust, water, fertiliser, pesticides and mud. They can operate in temperatures ranging from -55°C to 125°C, can function in exposed cold weather environments and withstand the high temperatures seen in most agricultural equipment applications.

They are also designed with a rapid and secure mating system that is highly vibration resistant. The AHDP and AHDM product series features high-temperature silicone to act as a barrier against hydraulic fluids, fossil fuels and lubricating oils.

These products have an easy grip coupling system that provides visual and tactile indicators and a three key-way bayonet design that ensures proper mating. This design improves ease of coupling – even in hard-to-reach locations or environments requiring protective equipment.

The DuraMate AHDP and AHDM products are available in high-density signal and mixed-power insert configurations and share a common contact system. They are also ideal for in-line heavy-duty applications and panel-mount alike and wire entry sealing is available in three separate ranges for discrete wire applications.

Solutions for Farming 4.0

Due to engineers’ demands and the projections of the growing population and sustainability efforts, the agricultural equipment market shows no sign of slowing down, especially as equipment continues to advance. And with the advent of Farming 4.0 and Smart Farming, there is a specific need for rugged, reliable interconnect solutions that can facilitate the transfer of power and critical data to the systems, sensors and analytics software required.

Fortunately, there are electrical connectors already on the market that can meet the demands of modern farming.

