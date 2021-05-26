Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



High-performance LTE-A Cat. 12 module

23 June 2021

The global launch of a high-performance 4G LTE-Advanced category 12 module was recently announced by Fibocom. Highly integrated with competitive cost advantages, the FG101 is optimised to provide high-speed connectivity in applications like FWA (fixed wireless access), intelligent security, Industry 4.0, connected cars and more.

Based on Qualcomm’s SDX12 chipset platform, the module offers the maximum LTE throughput of 600 Mbps downlink and 150 Mbps uplink. It supports LTE-TDD/LTE-FDD/WCDMA network modes as well as several optimised features such as LTE-A carrier aggregation (CA), LTE in unlicenced spectrum (LTE-U) and LTE + Wi-Fi link aggregation, to deliver high LTE speeds, bandwidth and network performance.

The FG101 is designed in an LGA form factor that measures 39,5 x 37 x 2,8 mm and it supports 4x4 MIMO technology and all the mainstream carriers’ bands worldwide, including CBRS unlicenced bands B48 for improved network performance. With integrated GNSS receiver (GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo) and rich interfaces such as ART, GPIO, ADC, SDIO, I2C, USB 3.0, PCM, I2S, PCIe 2.0, SPI and USIM, the FG101 is ideal for applications that require high bandwidth, low latency and cost-saving wireless connectivity.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, sales@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


