Wi-Fi 6 front-end module

The QPF7551 from Qorvo is a 5 GHz integrated front-end module (FEM) that is designed for Wi-Fi 6 home mesh networks. It is based on Qorvo’s bandBoost technology that maximises the capacity and range by boosting band isolation in distributed Wi-Fi 6 systems. The FEM consists of a 5 GHz power amplifier, UNII1-2a bandBoost BAW filter, SP2T switch and bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA). It provides a Tx gain of 31 dB and Rx gain of 13 dB with a noise figure of 3,1 dB.
The device has integrated die level filtering for 2nd and 3rd harmonics and 2,4 GHz rejection for DBDC operation on the Rx path. This receiver path matches the optimal technologies to maximise Rx sensitivity through noise figure performance. It requires a DC supply of 5 V and is integrated with a DC power detector to provide a proportional voltage for given output power from the transmit path. The FEM is ideal for access points, wireless routers, residential gateways, customer premise equipment and IoT applications.
Image reject mixer covering 8-26 GHz 26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions

The MAMX-011075 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC offering low conversion loss, high linearity, high image rejection and a wide IF bandwidth.
Mouser, Molex web resource for 5G and IoT 26 May 2021

Mouser Electronics and Molex have partnered to create a new resource site devoted to high-speed solutions for future trends in connectivity, including 5G and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz 26 May 2021, RF Design

Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems.
The new parts can be used to terminate
The new parts can be used to terminate ...
LTE Cat. 4 modem card with 3G/2G fallback 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow

The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenient
RF blocking switch matrix 26 May 2021, Conical Technologies

Mini-Circuits' ZT-24X48B is a high-performance, 24 by 48 blocking switch matrix covering the key worldwide telecoms bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The system has been developed in a modular format for ease
System-on-module for rapid IoT deployment 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow

TT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D risk and fast-tracking
Precision programmable RF attenuator 23 June 2021, Conical Technologies

The new RCDAT-50G-30 from Mini-Circuits is a precision programmable attenuator covering an extremely wide bandwidth, from 0,1 to 50 GHz. Its unique design allows attenuation settings to be programmed
High-performance LTE-A Cat. 12 module 23 June 2021, Electrocomp

The global launch of a high-performance 4G LTE-Advanced category 12 module was recently announced by Fibocom. Highly integrated with competitive cost advantages, the FG101 is optimised to provide high-speed