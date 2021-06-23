Wi-Fi 6 front-end module

23 June 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPF7551 from Qorvo is a 5 GHz integrated front-end module (FEM) that is designed for Wi-Fi 6 home mesh networks. It is based on Qorvo’s bandBoost technology that maximises the capacity and range by boosting band isolation in distributed Wi-Fi 6 systems. The FEM consists of a 5 GHz power amplifier, UNII1-2a bandBoost BAW filter, SP2T switch and bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA). It provides a Tx gain of 31 dB and Rx gain of 13 dB with a noise figure of 3,1 dB.

The device has integrated die level filtering for 2nd and 3rd harmonics and 2,4 GHz rejection for DBDC operation on the Rx path. This receiver path matches the optimal technologies to maximise Rx sensitivity through noise figure performance. It requires a DC supply of 5 V and is integrated with a DC power detector to provide a proportional voltage for given output power from the transmit path. The FEM is ideal for access points, wireless routers, residential gateways, customer premise equipment and IoT applications.

