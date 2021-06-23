Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Wi-Fi 6 front-end module

23 June 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPF7551 from Qorvo is a 5 GHz integrated front-end module (FEM) that is designed for Wi-Fi 6 home mesh networks. It is based on Qorvo’s bandBoost technology that maximises the capacity and range by boosting band isolation in distributed Wi-Fi 6 systems. The FEM consists of a 5 GHz power amplifier, UNII1-2a bandBoost BAW filter, SP2T switch and bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA). It provides a Tx gain of 31 dB and Rx gain of 13 dB with a noise figure of 3,1 dB.

The device has integrated die level filtering for 2nd and 3rd harmonics and 2,4 GHz rejection for DBDC operation on the Rx path. This receiver path matches the optimal technologies to maximise Rx sensitivity through noise figure performance. It requires a DC supply of 5 V and is integrated with a DC power detector to provide a proportional voltage for given output power from the transmit path. The FEM is ideal for access points, wireless routers, residential gateways, customer premise equipment and IoT applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Image reject mixer covering 8-26 GHz
26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMX-011075 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC offering low conversion loss, high linearity, high image rejection and a wide IF bandwidth. The image-reject ...

Read more...
Partner programme to help wireless developers speed time-to-market
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently, Nordic Semiconductor announced the launch of the ‘Nordic Partner Program’ (NPP), creating an ecosystem of companies with experience of Nordic’s solutions in order to drive greater adoption of ...

Read more...
Mouser, Molex web resource for 5G and IoT
26 May 2021 , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mouser Electronics and Molex have partnered to create a new resource site devoted to high-speed solutions for future trends in connectivity, including 5G and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices. ...

Read more...
RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems. The new parts can be used to terminate ...

Read more...
LTE Cat. 4 modem card with 3G/2G fallback
26 May 2021, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenient ...

Read more...
RF blocking switch matrix
26 May 2021, Conical Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits’ ZT-24X48B is a high-performance, 24 by 48 blocking switch matrix covering the key worldwide telecoms bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The system has been developed in a modular format for ease ...

Read more...
System-on-module for rapid IoT deployment
23 June 2021, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D risk and fast-tracking ...

Read more...
Precision programmable RF attenuator
23 June 2021, Conical Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new RCDAT-50G-30 from Mini-Circuits is a precision programmable attenuator covering an extremely wide bandwidth, from 0,1 to 50 GHz. Its unique design allows attenuation settings to be programmed ...

Read more...
PMIC with ultra-low quiescent current
23 June 2021, RF Design , Power Electronics / Power Management


Read more...
High-performance LTE-A Cat. 12 module
23 June 2021, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The global launch of a high-performance 4G LTE-Advanced category 12 module was recently announced by Fibocom. Highly integrated with competitive cost advantages, the FG101 is optimised to provide high-speed ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved