Ferrite cores catalogue

Ferrite core specialist, Magnetics, has released its 2021 catalogue which includes the most up-to-date information on the company’s ferrite cores. Besides technical specifications on the comprehensive range of products on offer, the 76-page catalogue includes handy info on applications and materials, gapped cores, power design with regard to transformers, inverters and inductors and complementary products such as powder cores, tape wound cores, bobbin cores, nanocrystalline cores and amorphous cores.
eBook: Enabling the Future of Mobility 23 June 2021
, Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics has worked with Microchip Technology to produce a new eBook highlighting the products and technologies enabling the next generation of automotive solutions. In ‘Enabling the Future ...
Read more...Free process and defect guides from Bob Willis 26 May 2021
, Technical Literature
Bob Willis, a renowned expert in electronics manufacturing processes, is offering the opportunity to receive a free copy of all his process and defect guides.
Over the years, he has written two design ...
Read more...Samtec Catalogue 2021 28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Technical Literature
The latest edition of Samtec’s catalogue covers the company’s full range of connectors, technologies and services. Running to a total of 319 pages, of particular note are the new products in the range, ...
Read more...Standard and modified enclosures catalogue 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
This shortform, 8-page catalogue provides an overview of aluminium, metal and plastic enclosures available from Hammond Manufacturing, together with corresponding accessories.
Hammond Manufacturing ...
Read more...Power conversion components eBook 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Bourns to produce a new eBook exploring best practices for working with power conversion components. Entitled ‘Achieving Enhanced Performance and Reliability’, ...
Read more...High-speed protocol product guide 31 August 2020, IPD Electronics
, Technical Literature
As a value-add distributor for Amphenol high-speed connectors, PEI-Genesis can help you specify the right connector for your high-speed application. Represented locally by IPC Electronics, PEI-Genesis ...
Read more...Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product ...