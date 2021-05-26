eBook: Enabling the Future of Mobility

23 June 2021 Technical Literature

Mouser Electronics has worked with Microchip Technology to produce a new eBook highlighting the products and technologies enabling the next generation of automotive solutions. In ‘Enabling the Future of Mobility’, thought leaders from both companies offer in-depth insights into some of the most important issues facing next-generation automotive design, including motor control, cybersecurity and vehicular software.

The eBook offers a range of expert insights into the most innovative technologies being used in automotive manufacturing, connecting complex design challenges to the products required to solve them.

It offers product information and links to several Microchip solutions, including automotive analog products, a range of microcontrollers and automotive timing solutions to support autonomous driving, in-vehicle Ethernet and engine control modules.

Go to www.dataweek.co.za/*jun21-mouser to access the eBook





