Machine learning capable motion sensors

Qeexo, the developer of the Qeexo AutoML automated machine learning (ML) platform that accelerates the development of tinyML models for the edge and STMicroelectronics announced the availability of ST’s machine learning core (MLC) sensors on Qeexo AutoML.
By themselves, ST’s MLC sensors substantially reduce overall system power consumption by running sensing-related algorithms, built from large sets of sensed data, that would otherwise run on the host processor. Using this sensor data, Qeexo AutoML can automatically generate highly optimised machine learning solutions for edge devices, with ultra-low latency, ultra-low power consumption and a notably small memory footprint. These algorithmic solutions overcome die-size-imposed limits to computation power and memory size, with efficient machine learning models for the sensors that extend system battery life.
“Delivering on the promise we made recently when we announced our collaboration with ST, Qeexo has added support for ST’s family of machine learning core sensors on Qeexo AutoML,” said Sang Won Lee, CEO of Qeexo. “Our work with ST has now enabled application developers to quickly build and deploy machine learning algorithms on ST’s MLC sensors without consuming MCU cycles and system resources, for an unlimited range of applications, including industrial and IoT use cases.”
LTE Cat. 4 modem card with 3G/2G fallback 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenient ...
Read more...Microphone for noise cancelling applications 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MP23ABS1 from STMicroelectronics is a compact, low-power microphone built with a capacitive sensing element and an IC interface. The sensing element, capable of detecting acoustic waves, is manufactured ...
Read more...System-on-module for rapid IoT deployment 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D risk and fast-tracking ...
Read more...Microprocessor supervisory circuit 23 June 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The SGM708 microprocessor supervisory circuit reduces the complexity and number of components required to monitor power supply and microprocessor activity. It significantly improves system reliability ...
Read more...ToF sensor software expansion for STM32Cube 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
The x-cube-TOF1 expansion software package for STM32Cube runs on STM32 microcontrollers and includes drivers that recognise time-of-flight (ToF) sensors and perform simple ranging on single or multiple ...
Read more...Miniature PCB power relays 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
TE Connectivity’s OJS power miniature PCB 10 A/16 A relays are high-performance, printed circuit board mounting power relays whose size is compatible with the existing TE OJ relay, but with much higher ...
Read more...Sensor library software packs for STM32Cube 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
STMicroelectronics’ X-CUBE-MEMS1 and X-CUBE-MEMSMIC1 software expansion packages include a wide set of examples and libraries which help developers to rapidly develop and evaluate applications based ...
Read more...Angle sensor with integrated wake-up angle detection 23 June 2021, NuVision Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MA782 detects the absolute angular position of a permanent magnet (typically a diametrically magnetised cylinder on a rotating shaft). With its power-cycling ability, the Monolithic Power Systems ...
Read more...Dual-channel digital isolator 26 May 2021, Future Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has begun volume production of the STISO621 dual-channel digital isolator, launching a new series of high-performance ICs for industrial applications and general optocoupler replacement.
...