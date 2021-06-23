DC-14 GHz gain block amplifiers

Recently introduced by Marki Microwave are its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dB up to +16 dBm and operating at a low 50 mA from a single positive supply.
These amplifiers are packaged as a small 0,40 x 0,43 mm wire-bondable chip, form-fit compatible with obsolete InGaP gain blocks from other vendors.
The AKA-1300 model has a small signal gain of 13 dB, noise figure of 5 dB, OP1dB of +14 dBm, OIP3 of +28 dBm and +3,8 V, 50 mA power requirements.
The AKA-1310 has a small signal gain of 13 dB, noise figure of 5 dB, OP1dB of +14 dBm, OIP3 of +28 dBm and +4,6 V, 50 mA power requirements.
The AKA-1400 has a small signal gain of 17 dB, noise figure of 4 dB, OP1dB of +15 dBm, OIP3 of +28 dBm and +3,8 V, 50 mA power requirements.
The AKA-1500 has a small signal gain of 19 dB, noise figure of 4 dB, OP1dB of +16 dBm, OIP3 of +28 dBm and +4,2 V, 50 mA power requirements.
