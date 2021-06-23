Categories

Ventilation panels with EMI shielding

23 June 2021 Circuit & System Protection

Ranatec, a Swedish specialist in test equipment for design verification, product certification, production testing as well as expert troubleshooting and in-service monitoring, offers a range of ventilation panels for shielding of enclosures and shielded rooms against RFI and EMI interference. The panel-mountable EMI ventilation panel has a 105 dB shielding efficiency up to 9 GHz, 90 dB shielding effect at 20 GHz and 70 dB shielding effect at 40 GHz.

The Ranatec EMI ventilation panel is typically mounted on shielded boxes or shielded rooms in combination with a ventilation fan. The ventilation panel enables excellent ventilation of a shielded box while maintaining outstanding RFI/EMI shielding.

The EMI ventilation panels fit standard fans of 80 x 80 x 9 mm and are easy to fit. Their mechanical interface is RI 4901 and is prepared for panel mounting with four screw holes. They are delivered with an EMI/RFI shielding gasket for simple and reliable mounting.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za


Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: info@conical.co.za
www: www.conical.co.za
