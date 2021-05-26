Ultra-wideband RMS power detector

23 June 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mini-Circuits has released a new coaxial power detector, the ZV47-K44RMS, with a 35 dB linear dynamic range and an error rate of less than ±1 dB. The device has a ±1 dB flat response from 200 MHz to 30 GHz and covers a wide RF input bandwidth from 100 MHz to 40 GHz.

The ZV47-K44RMS performs accurate RMS power measurement of high crest factors – up to 12 dB on modulated waveforms. The DC output voltage of the detector provides an accurate representation of the average signal power applied to the RF input.

This device provides a linear-in-dB response with 29 mV/dB logarithmic slope over its 35 dB dynamic range, with typically better than ±1 dB accuracy. It comes in a compact, gold-over-nickel plated brass alloy case that measures 21,3 x 24,4 x 9,4 mm with 2,92 mm RF connectors.

Typical applications of the ZV47-K44RMS include point-to-point microwave links, instrumentation and measurement equipment, military radios, radar and EW systems, LTE, Wi-Fi, WiMAX wireless networks, RMS power measurement, receive and transmit gain control and RF PA transmit power control.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





