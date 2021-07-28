Robust sealed connector system

Today’s complex vehicles include more connectors than ever, which brings a higher risk of failure as one compromised seal on a single connector can result in the failure of an entire system. To address the reliability needs of its customers operating commercial vehicle applications in harsh environments, TE Connectivity has expanded its robust Industrial and Commercial Transportation (ICT) connector portfolio to include the DT-XT sealed connector system.
The sealed connector system features innovative, high-performance sealing technology. The advanced sealing materials and covalent bond offer increased flexibility, resulting in improved tear resistance and seal positioning for the ICT market. Additionally, a rear sealing cover protects against water ingress due to enhanced cable management. The connectors have a proven design that works with the industry’s current standard tools and eliminates the need for costly redesigns. DT-XT connectors are IP69K-rated and J2030 power-wash tested.
DT-XT technology also features secure mating and unmating as the connector housing has an integrated lock that provides secure mating and electrical connection in the vehicle. Finger grips on the locking mechanism provide a ribbed surface that makes it easier to connect, disconnect and release even when fingers are wet, dirty or oily. With the range of DT-XT crimp terminals, lower insertion and withdrawal forces are possible.
TE offers the DT-XT sealed connection system in a broad range of colours and an array of custom options, enhancing ‘poka-yoke’ and removing the need for labelling of wires.
