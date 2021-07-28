Low-noise shielded coaxial connectors

Hirose Electric has introduced the GT43 series of shielded coaxial connectors, ideal for automotive applications. In addition to their space-saving design, these are low-noise connectors complying with the requirements of the CISPR25 radiated emission test standard. Furthermore, this series has passed the BCI immunity test with positive results of the ‘display unit’ working normally.
The GT43 series is available with six different coding and colour variations – black, brown, green, blue, grey and violet – and a visual and geometrical poka-yoke can be provided. This makes a flawless assembly achievable even for applications with multiple connectors in use.
This series is also designed with a Hirose-engineered terminal that features a one-step crimp process, which makes the entire production process significantly more efficient and effective for customers, with less steps to handle in cable termination. The GT43 range has a voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) value of less than 1,5 (3 GHz) with a board-to-wire connection, making it a good match for most antenna applications.
These connectors are ideal solutions for automotive applications such as automotive cameras, head units, camera ECUs, main vehicle displays, USB hubs, tuner units, CD/DVD players and many more.
The GT43 series is rated to 1 A, 50 V d.c., -40°C to +105°C and 30 mating cycles.
Robust sealed connector system 28 July 2021, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
Today’s complex vehicles include more connectors than ever, which brings a higher risk of failure as one compromised seal on a single connector can result in the failure of an entire system. To address ...
Read more...RJ45 connectors for the harshest environments 26 May 2021, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s ODVA Variant 1 RJ45 connectors are designed with a rugged housing that provides a chemical resistant, IP67 and UV resistant protection to handle harsh-environment applications.
The ...
Read more...Tiny coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz 23 June 2021, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose Electric has developed the C.FL Series, a 0,92 mm mated height, ultra-small press coaxial connector supporting 30 GHz for applications with increased future demand anticipated, such as 5G millimetre-wave ...
Read more...Self-latching push-pull connectors 23 June 2021, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
The Swiss-based connector manufacturer LEMO makes a broad range of self-latching push-pull connectors for challenging application environments.
Its self-latching system allows its connectors to be mated ...
Read more...Samtec expands micro power connector range 23 June 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The Samtec mPOWER connector system is a micro, high-power solution with design flexibility for power-only or power/signal applications. Due to the wide variety of stack heights available, mPOWER can be ...
Read more...Lightweight MIL-DTL-38999 connectors 23 June 2021, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
PEI-Genesis stocks a wide range of lightweight commercial 38999 Series III connectors at its UK facility. These connectors offer high-performance capabilities for the harshest environments.
Included ...
Read more...Proven and secure reverse bayonet connectors 23 June 2021, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
PEI-Genesis offers an extensive range of reverse bayonet connectors from Amphenol, ITT Cannon and VEAM. These connectors are designed for a variety of applications across military, commercial, industrial, ...
Read more...PV connectors and string fuses 28 April 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
New connectors as well as cable-based string fuses extend the Sunclix product series for photovoltaic (PV) systems from Phoenix Contact. The device connectors are particularly suitable for cabling inverters ...