Low-noise shielded coaxial connectors

28 July 2021 Interconnection

Hirose Electric has introduced the GT43 series of shielded coaxial connectors, ideal for automotive applications. In addition to their space-saving design, these are low-noise connectors complying with the requirements of the CISPR25 radiated emission test standard. Furthermore, this series has passed the BCI immunity test with positive results of the ‘display unit’ working normally.

The GT43 series is available with six different coding and colour variations – black, brown, green, blue, grey and violet – and a visual and geometrical poka-yoke can be provided. This makes a flawless assembly achievable even for applications with multiple connectors in use.

This series is also designed with a Hirose-engineered terminal that features a one-step crimp process, which makes the entire production process significantly more efficient and effective for customers, with less steps to handle in cable termination. The GT43 range has a voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) value of less than 1,5 (3 GHz) with a board-to-wire connection, making it a good match for most antenna applications.

These connectors are ideal solutions for automotive applications such as automotive cameras, head units, camera ECUs, main vehicle displays, USB hubs, tuner units, CD/DVD players and many more.

The GT43 series is rated to 1 A, 50 V d.c., -40°C to +105°C and 30 mating cycles.

