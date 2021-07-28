New EMI gasket and shielding solutions agency for Conical

28 July 2021 Circuit & System Protection

Euro Technologies, a leading European provider of shielding, RFI and thermal products, is now represented in South Africa by Conical Technologies.

With more than 20 years of experience in the supply and manufacture of EMI and RFI shielding and thermal management solutions, Euro Technologies offers a vast range of products. These solutions include silicone gaskets, foam gaskets, fingerstock, conductive foam, microwave absorber, shielded windows, electrically conductive paint and much more.

Euro Technologies has extensive expertise in electromagnetic compatibility and specifically in the customisation of standard components for EMI, EMC, RFI and thermal management. It supplies equipment to the broadcasting, biomedical, telecoms, railway, automotive and defence industries worldwide.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

