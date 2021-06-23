750 W, 1/16th-brick buck converters

TDK-Lambda’s new 750 W rated i7A non-isolated DC-DC converters are capable of operating from an input voltage of 18 V to 32 V, and deliver an output voltage that can be adjusted from 3,3 V to 18 V with an output current of up to 45 A. The step-down converter series has been optimised for a 24 V nominal input and, weighing just 25 g, is intended for use in a wide range of applications including robotics, drones, medical, communications, industrial, test, measurement and battery-powered equipment.
The i7A 45 A models utilise the industry standard 1/16th ‘brick’ pinout, potentially offering cost reduction and efficiency improvements over isolated converters. They can be used in conjunction with a single-output 24 V AC-DC power supply to generate multiple additional regulated outputs, with or without battery backup.
Operating efficiencies are up to 98,5%, minimising power losses and allowing operation in harsh ambient temperatures of -40°C to +125°C, even under low airflow conditions. With low output ripple and an excellent dynamic response, the i7A’s design reduces the number of required external components, saving both cost and board space.
With a footprint of 34 x 36,8 mm across the board, three mechanical configurations are available: a 11,5 mm high open-frame model, a baseplate construction for conduction cooling, or with an integral heatsink for convection or forced-air cooled environments. The i7A has an output voltage adjustment pin, positive or negative logic remote on-off, positive remote sense, plus input under-voltage, over-current and thermal protection.
