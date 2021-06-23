Secure solution for Qi-certified wireless chargers

STMicroelectronics is protecting wireless charging of small devices and mobiles with a convenient solution for authenticating certified Qi chargers.
Wireless charging, enabled on an increasing variety of smartphones and wearables is creating opportunities for innovations that offer extra value for users. These include furniture with built-in charging pads, cars that position the charging pad to keep mobiles safely out of reach while driving, and easy charging in hospitality locations such as cafes and restaurants. Chargers must be properly designed to protect consumers’ products, particularly in high-power, fast-charging modes.
STSAFE secure elements are loaded with official Qi certificates and provide authentication that leverages state-of-the-art cryptography. The solutions clearly identify the charger and strictly attest to its authenticity as a Qi-certified product.
As an official ‘Manufacturer Certification Authority Service Provider’, ST has the authority to compute and to sign the official Qi charger certificate that contains both the charger Qi-ID and maker reference. The STSAFE-A110 and STSAFE-V110 for automotive applications are loaded at a secure ST factory, creating a ready-to-use solution that relieves the charger makers from the burden of loading the sensitive data securely.
For consumer markets, STSAFE-A110 is available in 4 x 5 mm SO8N or 2 x 3 mm UFDFPN8 packages. For the automotive market, STSAFE-V110 is available in a TSSOP20 package.
Users can also take advantage of a comprehensive STSAFE-A110 ecosystem to support product development and ease integration of the STSAFE-A110 with the application host system, including ST’s STM32 microcontroller family and devices such as its STWBC2 digital controller for wireless battery charger transmitters.
To kickstart development, the X-NUCLEO-SAFEA1A expansion board for STM32 Nucleo boards contains an STSAFE-A110 IC ready to use with the X-CUBE-SAFEA1 software package and X-CUBE-SBSFU secure boot and software update expansion package.
