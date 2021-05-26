Amphenol advanced sensors on offer from RS Components

RS Components has announced availability of an extensive selection of advanced sensors used by monitoring systems for many different applications in the industrial, healthcare and transportation sectors.

Designed and manufactured by Amphenol Advanced Sensors, the portfolio includes temperature, gas, moisture and pressure sensing devices such as a wide range of carbon dioxide sensing modules and humidity sensors.

The maker’s Thermometrics brand comprises a comprehensive selection of temperature measurement devices, ranging from chips to value-added assemblies and for temperatures from -196°C up to +1150°C.

A second brand is Telaire, which has been at the forefront of CO 2 sensor technology for more than 25 years and holds a fistful of key patents in CO 2 sensing, including the ABC Logic automatic calibration algorithm. The range has also expanded over the years to include air quality sensors such as dust (PM2.5 and PM10) and relative humidity (RH) devices. These products are widely deployed in commercial and residential building ventilation systems as well as controlling air quality in cars and other automobiles.





Just one example of many from the Telaire range is the new T3022 series, which has been designed specifically for low-cost CO 2 sensing. It comes with protection to IP65, features the maker’s non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) measuring technology and enables easy installation with a 5 V input and an I2C digital output.

Additionally, the NovaSensor line includes high-performance, yet highly cost-effective, pressure measurement devices that are highly regarded across the industry for accuracy, reliability and size. The line’s MEMS-based devices include surface-mount, hybrid and media-isolated types, which are available in uncalibrated to fully calibrated versions as well as amplified analog- and digital-output types.

