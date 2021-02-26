Rugged CompactPCI Serial-based embedded platform

The SRS-12xx-BLUBRICK from EKF is an embedded rugged system platform for a wide range of applications. The modular concept is based on CompactPCI Serial, a well-established industrial standard for IEEE 100 x 160 mm sized CPU and I/O boards.

The platform comprises a two- or three-slot backplane and a DC power supply suitable for either automotive, industrial or railway usage. It is available either as a basic enclosure, equipped with a backplane and power supply, or turnkey-ready configured with a CompactPCI Serial CPU card and up to two I/O or SSD mass storage boards.

The rugged box made of extruded aluminium is provided with a mounting plate and available either for conductive cooling, or equipped with one or two fans for forced airflow.

