NXP boosts efficiency of 5G multi-chip modules

28 July 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NXP Semiconductors claimed a major industry milestone for 5G energy efficiency with the integration of gallium nitride (GaN) technology to its multi-chip module platform. Building on the company’s investment in its GaN fabrication plant in Arizona, the most advanced fab dedicated to RF power amplifiers in the USA, NXP boasts of being the first to announce RF solutions for 5G massive MIMO that combine the high efficiency of GaN with the compactness of multi-chip modules.

Reducing energy consumption is a major goal for telecom infrastructure, where every point of efficiency counts. The use of GaN in multi-chip modules increases lineup efficiency to 52% at 2,6 GHz – eight percentage points higher than the company’s previous module generation. NXP has further improved performance with a proprietary combination of LDMOS and GaN in a single device, delivering 400 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth that makes it possible to design wideband radios with a single power amplifier.

This energy efficiency and wideband performance are now available in the small footprint of NXP’s 5G multi-chip modules. The new portfolio will enable RF developers to reduce the size and weight of radio units, helping mobile network operators lower the cost of deploying 5G on cellular towers and rooftops. In a single package, the modules integrate a multi-stage transmit chain, 50 Ω in/out matching networks and a Doherty combiner – and NXP is now adding bias control using its latest silicon germanium (SiGe) technology. This new step in integration removes the need for a separate analog control IC and provides tighter monitoring and optimisation of power amplifier performance.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





