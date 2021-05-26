IoT development ecosystem supporting Matter

Now available from Silicon Labs are wireless solutions for the development of ‘Matter’ end products that support Thread, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols. Matter, formerly named ‘Project Connected Home over IP’ or ‘CHIP’, is designed to provide interoperable, reliable, secure connectivity across IoT devices and networks.

Matter simplifies both product development and the end-user experience by providing a unified connectivity standard for a wide range of smart home and commercial applications including LED bulbs, door locks, HVAC, commercial lighting and access control. Silicon Labs’ Matter solution enhances the connected product experience across major ecosystems including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google.

“We are proud to share our extensive wireless experience with the Matter community, providing more than 20% of the source code and are delighted to see the opportunities it brings to the future of IoT connectivity,” said Matt Johnson, president of Silicon Labs. “The success of the IoT industry depends on simplicity, reliability and security and our wireless solutions for Matter allow developers to focus on innovation and bring products to market that enable a seamless consumer experience.”

Matter is a global IoT connectivity standard that builds on top of existing IP-connectivity protocols to enable cross-platform IoT communication, encompassing end products, mobile applications and cloud services. Security is a core tenet of Matter, with an architecture that makes the IoT more secure by applying best practices such as:

• Every device joining the network is authenticated.

• Every message is encrypted and authenticated.

• Use of proven and standard cryptographic algorithms.

• Over-the-air secured updates.

Silicon Labs adds additional layers of protection with its award-winning Secure Vault technology, which greatly reduces the risk of IoT ecosystem security breaches and the compromise of intellectual property or revenue loss from counterfeiting. When combined with Secure Vault, Matter delivers state-of-the-art security that helps connected device manufacturers address escalating and ever-evolving IoT security threats and regulatory pressures.

