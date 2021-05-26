IoT development ecosystem supporting Matter

Now available from Silicon Labs are wireless solutions for the development of ‘Matter’ end products that support Thread, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols. Matter, formerly named ‘Project Connected Home over IP’ or ‘CHIP’, is designed to provide interoperable, reliable, secure connectivity across IoT devices and networks.
Matter simplifies both product development and the end-user experience by providing a unified connectivity standard for a wide range of smart home and commercial applications including LED bulbs, door locks, HVAC, commercial lighting and access control. Silicon Labs’ Matter solution enhances the connected product experience across major ecosystems including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google.
“We are proud to share our extensive wireless experience with the Matter community, providing more than 20% of the source code and are delighted to see the opportunities it brings to the future of IoT connectivity,” said Matt Johnson, president of Silicon Labs. “The success of the IoT industry depends on simplicity, reliability and security and our wireless solutions for Matter allow developers to focus on innovation and bring products to market that enable a seamless consumer experience.”
Matter is a global IoT connectivity standard that builds on top of existing IP-connectivity protocols to enable cross-platform IoT communication, encompassing end products, mobile applications and cloud services. Security is a core tenet of Matter, with an architecture that makes the IoT more secure by applying best practices such as:
• Every device joining the network is authenticated.
• Every message is encrypted and authenticated.
• Use of proven and standard cryptographic algorithms.
• Over-the-air secured updates.
Silicon Labs adds additional layers of protection with its award-winning Secure Vault technology, which greatly reduces the risk of IoT ecosystem security breaches and the compromise of intellectual property or revenue loss from counterfeiting. When combined with Secure Vault, Matter delivers state-of-the-art security that helps connected device manufacturers address escalating and ever-evolving IoT security threats and regulatory pressures.
Read more...DC-14 GHz gain block amplifiers 23 June 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently introduced by Marki Microwave are its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dB ...
Read more...Ultra-wideband RMS power detector 23 June 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits has released a new coaxial power detector, the ZV47-K44RMS, with a 35 dB linear dynamic range and an error rate of less than ±1 dB. The device has a ±1 dB flat response from 200 MHz to 30 GHz ...
Read more...Image reject mixer covering 8-26 GHz 26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMX-011075 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC offering low conversion loss, high linearity, high image rejection and a wide IF bandwidth. The image-reject ...
Read more...Mouser, Molex web resource for 5G and IoT 26 May 2021
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mouser Electronics and Molex have partnered to create a new resource site devoted to high-speed solutions for future trends in connectivity, including 5G and next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices. ...
Read more...RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems.
The new parts can be used to terminate ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 4 modem card with 3G/2G fallback 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenient ...
Read more...RF blocking switch matrix 26 May 2021, Conical Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits’ ZT-24X48B is a high-performance, 24 by 48 blocking switch matrix covering the key worldwide telecoms bands from 600 MHz to 6 GHz. The system has been developed in a modular format for ease ...
Read more...Synchronous step-down power module 26 May 2021, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPM3650C from Monolithic Power Systems is a fully integrated, high-frequency, synchronous, rectified step-down power module with an internal inductor. It offers a highly compact solution to achieve ...