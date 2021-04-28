Customisable local voice control at the edge

28 July 2021 Computer/Embedded Technology

NXP’s EdgeReady solution portfolio now includes a turnkey hardware and software solution that enables developers to add versatile local voice control with customisable commands to the industrial and IoT edge. The voice control solution includes a speech modelling tool based on phoneme technology that enables developers to generate more than 100 custom commands and multiple wake words. The solution supports more than 40 different languages and dialects and enables voice-capable devices to handle up to four languages simultaneously.

The NXP EdgeReady solution can significantly lower cost and development time to add local voice control to devices across the home and workplace, from smart home devices and appliances, to vending machines and elevators. Until now, the cost and effort required to collect crowd-sourced audio speech data has made local voice control prohibitive for developers with limited budgets. With the NXP EdgeReady solution, developers can use a PC-based tool to create custom speech models at no additional cost.

Based on i.MX RT crossover microcontrollers (MCUs), the NXP EdgeReady solution includes a BOM cost-optimised hardware reference design and pre-integrated, production-ready software designed for effortless evaluation, fast time to market and minimal development risk. Running entirely at the network edge, local voice control eliminates the privacy, security and latency concerns associated with cloud-based voice assistants.

The i.MX RT106S MCU is available for multi-language designs and for single-language designs, the voice control solution is available on the pin-compatible i.MX RT105S. The SLN-LOCAL2-IOT development kit is also available

