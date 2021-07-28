Covers SMT, testing technologies, equipment and supporting industries for electronics manufacturing. The event will bring together technologies and solutions from over 200 brands, updating visitors on the hottest trends via on-site forums and conferences, and complementary business matchmaking programmes.

A gathering of the movers, shakers and brightest minds that electronic component manufacturers, distributors and representatives have to offer. Valuable idea exchange through high-level strategic meetings, event functions and informal gatherings.

Conference speakers and panellists present cutting-edge technical, application and research content that shapes the lighting and building communities. Interactive webinars, panel discussions and chat forums will enable attendees and exhibitors to network, exchange information and share ideas.

Brings much needed free, real-time technical training and information directly to engineers’ desktops and mobile devices. Join the event every Wednesday in August for keynotes, technical sessions and workshops covering topics in RF, microwave, signal integrity, power integrity and EMC/EMI.

This symposium will provide a forum to cover all aspects of changes in the electronic parts supply chain and how an organisation performs part selection and management through the parts’ whole life cycle. A mix of government, industry, legal and law enforcement, technologists, entrepreneurs, academics, and supply chain professionals feature in this year’s technical programme.

EBV Elektronik is offering readers of its award-winning knowledge magazine ‘The Quintessence’ the chance to win smart technology prizes as part of the latest edition themed ‘Passion for Technology’.The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) urged innovators and industry to maximise and explore the value of intellectual property (IP) to fast-track ideas to the market for the benefitIt is probably the case that almost every generation of humans has believed it faces ‘unprecedented’ challenges of one kind or another. Partly this can be put down to us having relatively short ‘cultural’A multi-million rand programme to fund research and innovation initiatives in Africa was launched under the Horizon Europe programme during a virtual event held be the Department of ScienceThe Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) urged innovators and industry to maximise and explore the value of intellectual property (IP) to fast-track ideas to the market for the benefitEBV Elektronik is offering readers of its award-winning knowledge magazine ‘The Quintessence’ the chance to win smart technology prizes as part of the latest edition themed ‘Passion for Technology’.I was born in 1963 in the Johannesburg suburb of Orlando. My father, who was working at the nearby Orlando power station as an operator, bought a truck two years later and started a transport business.The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has established a graphene programme to help South Africa to develop its own capabilities, technologies and products based on graphene. TheThe scope of the supply chain agreement between RS Components and STMicroelectronics has been significantly extended. This new phase in the relationship between the two companies will result in a substantialAvnet EMEA and CalcuQuote have engaged in connecting Avnet via API to Calcuquote’s procurement services platform for customers. CalcuQuote optimises electronic components quoting and sourcing by taking