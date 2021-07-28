Embedded board for AI edge computing

UP Squared Pro, the latest entry in AAEON’s ‘UP Bridge the Gap’ brand, offers developers an updated platform based on the popular UP Squared platform, offering greater expandability and I/O features.
With support for 5G modules and AI accelerators, UP Squared Pro takes AI edge computing to the ‘Pro’ level.
The new board (UPN-APL) is an updated rebuild based on the popular UP Squared board. Powered by Intel Celeron N3350, Pentium N4200 and Atom E3950 processors (formerly known as Apollo Lake), the UP Squared Pro maintains the same familiar ecosystem, allowing developers to easily migrate any projects built on the UP Squared platform. UP Squared Pro also features on-board physical TPM 2.0 to enhance data security. The board offers the performance and efficiency to power a range of edge applications, including drones and autonomous robots.
The UP Squared Pro provides greater expandability thanks to three M.2 slots, including M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 2280 M-Key and M.2 3042/3052 B-Key. This lets developers and users quickly add on functionality such as Wi-Fi and AI accelerators such as the AI Core XM2280 module featuring two Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs. The board also supports 5G cellular cards, allowing developers to take advantage of lower latency and higher speeds for wireless network deployment. The UP Squared Pro features a 40-pin HAT expansion as well and offers expandable storage with SATA III connectors.
Developers can take advantage of faster Internet speeds with two Intel i210 gigabit Ethernet ports and a wide voltage input range (12-24 V) allows the UP Squared Pro to be deployed to industrial environments. Also featured on the board is an audio jack allowing both input and output, as well as three USB3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB2.0 headers and two COM port headers. The UP Squared Pro also features HDMI, eDP and DP video outputs and is capable of supporting up to three independent displays, ideal for smart surveillance and retail applications.
UP Squared Pro is compatible with the Intel distribution of the OpenVINO toolkit, providing powerful software to help developers get their projects up and running quickly. AAEON and UP Bridge the Gap also work closely as technology partners to create an ecosystem designed to provide end-to-end solutions to meet the needs of different vertical markets. For clients with more specific needs, AAEON also offers OEM/ODM services and customisation. Already, the UP Squared Pro has seen success in powering real-world applications, including facial mask detection and an application which can enforce proper social distancing in enclosed spaces.
