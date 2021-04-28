Development board for PIC microcontrollers

MikroElektronika has launched Fusion for PIC v8, offering universal support for PIC, dsPIC, PIC24 and PIC32 microcontrollers on one board. Fusion development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping and are equipped with everything engineers require for their newest project development.
Redesigned from the ground up, Fusion for PIC v8 includes SiBRAIN sockets. SiBRAIN is a new universal standard for MCU cards enabling flexibility for embedded design. Five mikroBUS ‘Click’ peripheral board sockets are also positioned on the Fusion for PIC v8 development boards, enabling users to try out more than 1000 different peripherals. Display board standard sockets also feature, providing a choice of four different sizes of TFT capacitive and resistive touch displays.
Uniquely, the Fusion boards also integrate CodeGrip, the world’s first tool that facilitates debugging over Wi-Fi. The on-board CodeGrip USB-C debugger and programmer currently supports more than 1640 microcontrollers, and enables development in hazardous environments, or remote and inaccessible sites.
Fusion for PIC v8 development boards are sturdy, compact and durable. Also included is a power supply module that has been carefully designed to regulate, filter and distribute power noise-free. A wide range of power sources are supported. Boards come with free lifetime updates with new microcontrollers.
