Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Development board for PIC microcontrollers

28 July 2021 Computer/Embedded Technology

MikroElektronika has launched Fusion for PIC v8, offering universal support for PIC, dsPIC, PIC24 and PIC32 microcontrollers on one board. Fusion development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping and are equipped with everything engineers require for their newest project development.

Redesigned from the ground up, Fusion for PIC v8 includes SiBRAIN sockets. SiBRAIN is a new universal standard for MCU cards enabling flexibility for embedded design. Five mikroBUS ‘Click’ peripheral board sockets are also positioned on the Fusion for PIC v8 development boards, enabling users to try out more than 1000 different peripherals. Display board standard sockets also feature, providing a choice of four different sizes of TFT capacitive and resistive touch displays.

Uniquely, the Fusion boards also integrate CodeGrip, the world’s first tool that facilitates debugging over Wi-Fi. The on-board CodeGrip USB-C debugger and programmer currently supports more than 1640 microcontrollers, and enables development in hazardous environments, or remote and inaccessible sites.

Fusion for PIC v8 development boards are sturdy, compact and durable. Also included is a power supply module that has been carefully designed to regulate, filter and distribute power noise-free. A wide range of power sources are supported. Boards come with free lifetime updates with new microcontrollers.


Credit(s)

Fax: 086 569 5965
Email: mail@dizzy.co.za
www: www.dizzy.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Dizzy Enterprises


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

CompactPCI Serial to PCI Express card adaptor
23 June 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology
EKF’s SA4-Country is a peripheral slot board for PICMG CompactPCI Serial systems and acts as a carrier for a low-profile PCI Express (PCIe) card. The board is endowed with a PCIe x8 connector (optionally ...

Read more...
Rugged CompactPCI Serial-based embedded platform
28 July 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology
The SRS-12xx-BLUBRICK from EKF is an embedded rugged system platform for a wide range of applications. The modular concept is based on CompactPCI Serial, a well-established industrial standard for IEEE 100 x 160 mm ...

Read more...
Customisable local voice control at the edge
28 July 2021, Future Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology
NXP’s EdgeReady solution portfolio now includes a turnkey hardware and software solution that enables developers to add versatile local voice control with customisable commands to the industrial and IoT ...

Read more...
Embedded board for AI edge computing
28 July 2021, Centurion Micro Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology


Read more...
Development boards for MCU-powered embedded systems
23 June 2021, Dizzy Enterprises , DSP, Micros & Memory
MikroElektronika has launched SiBRAIN, a standard for add-on development boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller (MCU) on a development board equipped with ...

Read more...
Carrier card for COM Express and I/O modules
26 May 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology
Acromag’s ACEX4040 carrier card facilitates the quick combination of a COM Express Type 10 CPU module with a mix of I/O modules for custom computing applications. With its rugged design and compact Mini-ITX ...

Read more...
Feature updates for Proteus design software
31 March 2021, Dizzy Enterprises , Design Automation
Proteus 8.12 expands on its high-speed design feature offering by adding support for pass-through components on length-matched differential pairs. Pass-through components are those which are included ...

Read more...
AI platform for mass-market embedded/edge deployments
31 March 2021, RF Design , Computer/Embedded Technology
NVIDIA’s Jetson TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2,5 times the performance of Jetson Nano and shares form factor and pin compatibility ...

Read more...
Machine learning core repository on GitHub
28 April 2021 , Computer/Embedded Technology
Artificial intelligence is notoriously difficult because it relies on data science. Additionally, creating the right algorithm, such as a decision tree, and setting it up, can also be tricky. Unfortunately, ...

Read more...
User-configurable embedded I/O modules
31 March 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology
APZU modules from Acromag provide a programmable Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ multiprocessor system-on-chip (MPSoC). This MPSoC combines a feature-rich, ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved