Readout ICs for digital X-ray FPDs

ams added new products to its family of readout ICs for digital X-ray flat panel detectors (FPDs), providing new flexible connector options which are easier for customers to assemble into their products at lower cost.
The new AS585xB digital readout ICs are 16-bit, 256-channel charge-to-digital converters notable for their very low noise, enabling the generation of clear and detailed images when used in static and dynamic digital X-ray scanners, digital radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging, as well as in industrial systems for non-destructive testing (NDT).
The AS585xB series is available in three product variants. The AS5850B is optimised for low noise and high speed, enabling an FPD to achieve high image quality in dynamic or high-speed imaging applications. The AS5852B is optimised for low-power operation to enable portable and battery-powered imaging equipment to acquire high-quality images while extending battery run-time. The new AS5851B offers a balance between power and speed optimisations.
All three versions of the AS585xB series share a common footprint and pin-out, so FPD manufacturers can easily build a family of products for different customer requirements or market segments with a single board design and host system interface.
